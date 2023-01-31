Eclectic, not pretentious.

IMG_5958.jpg

Customers seem to find comfort in the 1990s laid-back vibe that lingers inside the eclectically cozy Goodbye Blue Monday Coffeehouse. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
IMG_5951.jpg

Baristas and bakers Alanna Holmberg, Serena Walker and George Zuccolotto keep the Goodbye Bye Monday operation humming efficiently. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
IMG_5949.jpg

Chloe Kiener takes orders from customers during a Friday morning rush. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
IMG_5940 (1).jpg

Barista Serena Walker creates works of art atop lattes. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
IMG_0218.JPG

Regular customer Randy Moore orders a coffee from Alanna Holmberg four to five days a week. He sits on the same couch and reads novels while he sips his favorite hot brew. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com) 
IMG_0228.JPG

The name of the coffeehouse was inspired by a Kurt Vonnegut novel. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
IMG_0230.JPG

Some Goodbye Blue Monday customers dash in for take out, while others stay a couple of hours. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
IMG_0229.JPG

The clever sign above the coffeehouse entrance looks like it has an extra dose of foamy milk in the winter months. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments