With gas prices rapidly surging towards $5 a gallon, local drivers have had to pinch their pennies at the pump. With global oil demand continuing to outstrip supply and summer tourism season upon the United States, a dip in gas prices seems unlikely for the foreseeable future.
Minnesota gas prices hit $4.58 per gallon on June 5, a new record high that clocks in at about a quarter higher than a week ago, 60 cents higher than a month ago and roughly $1.50 more than a year ago. At $4.85 per gallon, the national gas price average clocks in even higher.
Minnesota has traditionally had lower gas prices than coastal states, such as California, which is already over $6 per gallon. However, the gap between Minnesota prices and the national average has narrowed, with drivers in the metro and Greater Minnesota both feeling the pain.
Several complex factors are driving the gas price surge, which makes it such a difficult challenge for state and federal policymakers who are certainly aware of the potential political pitfalls of high gas prices, with November’s midterm elections just around the corner.
The stakes are highest for President Joe Biden’s administration, which is afraid its congressional allies will face a midterm thrashing at the ballot boxes, as polls show widespread dissatisfaction with the state of the economy, inflation and gas prices.
One idea that has gained popularity in Washington and St. Paul, particularly among legislators representing commuter-heavy suburban seats, is a gas tax holiday. The federal government charges an 18.4 cent gas tax and the state government a 28.5 cent tax, with most of the funds going to pay for road maintenance and repairs.
Gov. Tim Walz has signed on to a joint letter with other Democratic governors encouraging Washington to put its tax on hold. Walz, who previously called for an increase in the gas tax after his election as governor, argued that a gas tax holiday could provide immediate relief to commuters and families much in need of it.
A federal bill to put the gas tax on hold is co-sponsored by over 20 House Democrats, including local Rep. Angie Craig, DFL-Eagan. However, it has failed to advance in the House even with support from within the Democratic majority, much as a bill to put Minnesota’s gas tax on hold has also failed to advance in Minnesota’s DFL-run House.
While St. Paul and Washington have both dithered on a gas tax holiday, some states have taken action. In New York, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul signed off on suspending the 16 cent gas tax through the end of the year, while in Georgia, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has backed an ongoing gas tax holiday that began in March and has been extended through July.
The proposal has its critics on the left and right sides of the political spectrum, however. They see it as a temporary gimmick and Band-Aid that would only provide temporary and limited relief to consumers — and even that relief, some fear, might mostly be pocketed by oil companies.
Some Democrats have suggested restoring the ban on U.S. crude oil exports, which was repealed in 2015. However, skeptics fear that this could increase the cost of gas by limiting the global supply of oil, to which U.S. gas prices are tied.
Republicans and those within the oil and gas industry have pushed for a relaxation of regulations, new pipelines and other policies to boost production. However, such policies might not provide the short-term relief at the pump so many Americans desperately want.
Cognizant that the kind of short-term fix they need politically may not be possible, Biden and Democrats have tried hard to make the case that gas prices are largely out of a President’s control. They’ve also blamed the record high gas prices on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
As Russia has been the world’s largest exporter of oil, the decision of many countries to economically divest from Russia as much as possible has led to massive shifts and instability in the global oil market.
The invasion compounded a growing disconnect between supply and demand in oil markets in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices had already been drifting upward, driven by strong demand over the last two years thanks to a recovery that turned out to be stronger and more rapid than many had anticipated.
In the early months of the pandemic, demand for oil was sharply reduced as more Americans worked from home and non-essential travel was barred or heavily discouraged. Accordingly, oil companies reduced production, and still haven’t fully returned to high production levels.
In order to accommodate the high prices, Kelly Watts, of Faribault Community Co-op, said that many customers are choosing to be more efficient with trips and eschew unnecessary travel. In addition, many are prioritizing vehicle maintenance so as to maximize fuel efficiency.
“The best thing people can do right now is to make sure their vehicle is in good working order,” she said. “It’s important to regularly get your oil changed, air filters replaced and tires aligned.”
Tim Ziegler, Manager at Ziggy’s in Northfield, said that many customers simply don’t have a choice but to fork over the money for higher gas prices because they need to get to work. However, many are sufficiently cash-strapped that they choose to pre-pay inside the store, ensuring they only buy as much gas as they can afford.
When it comes to non-essential travel, Ziegler said that many have become much more cautious. In particular, some of the classic car drivers who used to frequent the gas station on a weekly basis now visit much more irregularly.
“A lot of them just can’t afford it right now,” he said.