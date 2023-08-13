Both prairie and woods were on the Upper Arboretum tour. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Northfield Garden Club members enjoyed a guided walking tour led by Carleton College Arboretum specialist Nancy Braker. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Northfield Garden Club member Elizabeth Olson sported a shady hat for the Carleton College Arboretum tour last week. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
The Northfield Garden Club, founded in 1950, provides members with educational opportunities in all aspects of gardening, horticulture and floral design. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
On the front of the Cowling Arboretum map and guide is a sunlit photo of one of the giant Oak Savanna trees twisting its gnarled limbs up to the sky.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.