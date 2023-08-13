On the front of the Cowling Arboretum map and guide is a sunlit photo of one of the giant Oak Savanna trees twisting its gnarled limbs up to the sky.

Garden Club tour2.jpg

Both prairie and woods were on the Upper Arboretum tour. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
EO w: pin hat.jpg

Northfield Garden Club member Elizabeth Olson sported a shady hat for the Carleton College Arboretum tour last week. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Garden Club tour1.jpg

Northfield Garden Club members enjoyed a guided walking tour led by Carleton College Arboretum specialist Nancy Braker. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Garden Club tour4.jpg

The Northfield Garden Club, founded in 1950, provides members with educational opportunities in all aspects of gardening, horticulture and floral design. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
  

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

