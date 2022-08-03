For seven and a half years, Myla May Smith served as hostess to customers at Judy’s Floral Design Shop. The half-golden retriever, half-Australian shepherd loved to greet people coming into the store and even went out on flower arrangement deliveries.
“Myla had a lot of fans,” said owner Judy Smith. “She was loving and wonderful with kids, staff, and calming to people who were grieving and those dealing with dementia.”
Smith said when she learned of Myla’s diagnosis of lymphoma, she immediately contacted Bierman Funeral Home. Because the disease caused Mayla to go downhill fast, she wanted people who knew Myla to be able to stop by the shop to say goodbye. She did not want her beloved pet to suffer.
“I know Preston and Bryce really well; they’re like co-workers,” Smith said. “I trust them.”
She said she knew they were adding a new service for pet cremations, so she contacted them right away. “They were very good; they never left Myla alone,” Smith said. “She was in good hands.”
Smith said a few days after Myla died on July 26, she was given her ashes to spread.
“I felt a finality,” she said. “Having Myla’s photos and obituary on the website also helped me manage her loss.”
“You have to do right by your pet, because they’ve done right by you,” Smith said.
Funeral director pet owners
For three local funeral directors, helping people cope with the end of life makes up the majority of their life. Now, with a new service called Homeward Bound Pet Memorial and Cremation, the licensed morticians can help pet owners cope with the loss of their furry, feathered or scaly friends.
In early July, Bierman Funeral Home and Benson & Langehough Funeral Home + Cremation jointly installed a crematory for animals weighing less than 300 pounds.
The new pet crematory has so far delivered the cremated remains, or cremains, to three pet owners.
Funeral directors Preston Eidenschink and Bryce Beckstrand at Bierman Funeral Home, and Andy Langehough at Benson & Langehough Funeral Home + Cremation, have partnered together in this new venture.
“We want to give pet owners the peace of mind that, if they work with us, we can give them their beloved pet’s cremains the next day,” said Langehough.
The new pet crematory is located in a separate building in back of Bierman Funeral Home at 1316 Division St. S. The building, close to Northfield High School’s parking lot and tennis courts, was built in 2015. The human crematory occupies the west bay of the building and the animal crematory in the east bay. A viewing area for pet owners is on the north side of the building.
All three of Northfield’s funeral directors are licensed to perform cremations.
“We’ve talked about adding this service for a long time,” explained Beckstrand. “We wanted to offer our services to the pet owning community — to meet their needs and hopefully offer a healing experience.”
Similar to after life planning for humans, bereaved pet owners can also purchase urns, wood boxes, an inscribed terra cotta clay paw print and memorial jewelry. Photos, obituaries and condolences can be posted on a digital tribute wall. Another memorial option is obtaining a lock of hair as a keepsake.
Any bereaved pet owner who chooses to use the new Homeward Bound service receives a certificate guaranteeing that the pet was cremated alone in the chamber.
In the first month of operation, only dogs have been cremated there so far, but Eidenschink said other kinds of pets — cats, birds, rabbits, Guinea pigs, snakes — are welcome.
“Any animal really, except for large farm animals that might weigh more than 300 pounds,” he said.
Work with the living
“People often ask how we can work with dead people when that accounts for only about 10% of our time,” explained Beckstrand. “Our job is working with the living.”
“We really don’t have hobbies,” admitted Beckstrand with a laugh. “What we do is an important part of connecting with people’s lives.”
Trends effect all businesses, even funeral homes. Thirty-two years ago, Eidenschink explained that 90% of all deaths involved embalming before a public viewing. Today, he said, that percentage has dropped to 35%.
“Cost and cemetery space have a lot to do with that,” he said.
On the funeral homes’ websites, another service has been added for grieving pet owners. The services of Knightly Langehough, a white poodle mixed four-legged friend, is available for sessions as a prearrangement counselor.