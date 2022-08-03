For seven and a half years, Myla May Smith served as hostess to customers at Judy’s Floral Design Shop. The half-golden retriever, half-Australian shepherd loved to greet people coming into the store and even went out on flower arrangement deliveries.

Myla Smith

Myla Smith made many friends as hostess at Judy’s Floral Design. She died of lymphoma on July 26 and will be dearly missed by her owner Judy Smith. (Photo courtesy of Bierman Funeral Home)
Northfield Pet Crematory 1

Funeral directors at Bierman Funeral Home, Preston Eidenschink and Bryce Beckstrand, stand beside the new pet crematory.
Northfield Pet Crematory 2

Northfield’s new pet crematory is located in a separate building behind Bierman Funeral Home at 1316 Division Street. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

