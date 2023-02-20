On Friday, Farm Services Agency Administrator Dr. Zach Ducheneaux stopped in Northfield to visit two tree-range farms, before pausing for lunch to sample the specially cooked tree-range chicken by chef Adriana Casillas at Just Food Cooperative.

The group touring local farms with FSA administrator sampled the tree-range chicken prepared by chef chef Adriana Casillas at Just Food Coop. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
FSA Administrator Dr. Zach (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Zepeda)
The tree-range farm outside Northfield is the main demonstration and training farm, and the first to be built with full integration of the key farm enterprise components. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Zepeda)
FSA Administrator Dr. Zach Ducheneaux stands with Reginaldo Haslett-Marroquin, CEO of Regenerative Agriculture Solutions, LLC executive director. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Zepeda)

