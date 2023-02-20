...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...
.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will arrive
this afternoon, moving from west to east, and tapering off early
Wednesday. Accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are expected with round
one. Round two is more widespread, and will begin Wednesday
afternoon and continue into Thursday with an additional 10 to 20
inches expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 15 to 25
inches, with the best chance for the higher end totals across
east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. This is
expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday,
and a Blizzard Warning was issued for several counties in western
and central Minnesota during this time frame. Heavy snow will
combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 mph across the region, to
near 50 mph in western and central Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30
mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Total snow accumulations of 10 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon
to 3 PM CST Wednesday. For the Blizzard Warning, from 3 PM
Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible as
widespread blowing snow leads to whiteout conditions. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as
low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant drifting will occur due to the
heavy snow totals and strong winds. Drifts may be several feet
deep.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a full tank of gas, a charged cell phone, and warm
clothes or blankets with you. If you get stranded, stay with your
vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
FSA Administrator Dr. Zach Ducheneaux stands with Reginaldo Haslett-Marroquin, CEO of Regenerative Agriculture Solutions, LLC executive director. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Zepeda)
The tree-range farm outside Northfield is the main demonstration and training farm, and the first to be built with full integration of the key farm enterprise components. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Zepeda)
On Friday, Farm Services Agency Administrator Dr. Zach Ducheneaux stopped in Northfield to visit two tree-range farms, before pausing for lunch to sample the specially cooked tree-range chicken by chef Adriana Casillas at Just Food Cooperative.
Several local United State Department of Agriculture authorities, including Daniel Mahoney and Ellyn Oelfke, as well as researchers, like Colin Cureton from the University of Minnesota’s Forever Green program, and others from local universities who are involved in conducting soil, water and carbon testing within the Northfield system, joined Ducheneaux for the day.
Reginaldo Haslett-Marroquin, Wil Crombie and Todd Churchill of Tree-Range Farms, led the group on tours of the facilities.
Jennifer Zepeda, chief operating officer of Regenerative Agriculture Solutions, LLC, called the visit to Tree-Range Farm’s newest site a success.
“This site is the main demonstration and training farm, and the first to be built with full integration of the key farm enterprise components — broiler production, agritourism, extended perennial cropping system, dorper sheep under silvopasture systems, water management at a larger scale and other critical aspects of the standard poultry-centered farming operations,” explained Zepeda.
“At 65 acres in total, this farm showcases an economically viable farm enterprise assembly which we will seek to replicate many hundreds of times to build the regional blueprints across the country,” she said.
{span}Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.{/span}