The historic 1888 Northfield Depot was the venue for the annual meeting of the Friends of Downtown Northfield Monday morning. About 30 business owners, building owners, city staffers and downtown Northfield enthusiasts attended the hour-long gathering. Cody Larson, owner of Little Joy and Groundwire Coffee Roasters, provided the pastries and beverages.

Christopher Tassava, president of the Friends of Downtown Northfield, welcomes stakeholders to the historic 1888 Northfield Depot for the annual meeting. (Pamela Thompson photos/southernminn.com)
Cody Larson and Josh Zimmerman outlined their initiative called “100 Conversations.” (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Kathleen Holmes updated attendees on the launch of the Third Thursdays Downtown night market. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Revee Needham, assistant city planner for the City of Northfield and Main Street Director, City of Northfield, addresses the annual meeting of teh Friends of Downtown Northfield Monday morning.
About 30 community members attended the annual meeting of the Friends of Downtown Northfield Monday morning. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

