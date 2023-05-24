The historic 1888 Northfield Depot was the venue for the annual meeting of the Friends of Downtown Northfield Monday morning. About 30 business owners, building owners, city staffers and downtown Northfield enthusiasts attended the hour-long gathering. Cody Larson, owner of Little Joy and Groundwire Coffee Roasters, provided the pastries and beverages.
Christopher Tassava, president of the newly rebranded group, kicked off the meeting by explaining the history of the organization, which started in 2000 when downtown businesses banded together to respond to the development of the “big box” stores coming to Dundas and Northfield.
Today, he said, the rebranded friends group “has a more structured relationship with the city of Northfield.”
Tassava, director of the Grants Office at Carleton College, explained that much of the restructuring has to do with the nonprofit organization’s four strategies adopted from Main Street America: economic development, design, promotion and organization.
Additionally, he said, the Friends group now works closely with Revee Needham, assistant city planner for the city of Northfield and Main Street director for the city of Northfield, as well as Teresa Jensen, arts coordinator for the city.
To address what the Friends are doing now regarding economic vitality issues, Cody Larson and Josh Zimmerman outlined their initiative called “100 Conversations.” Larson, owner of Little Joy Coffee, and Zimmerman, a software developer, said they see the need for “real life interactions” in today’s cyber-oriented world.
“This idea is old school,” said Larson. “We want to provide a way for community members to grab a coffee and sit down and talk about what’s going on in Northfield.”
Continuing with the theme of promotion, Kathleen Holmes, a City Council member and part of the organizational arm behind Third Thursdays Downtown, talked about last Thursday’s launch of the once-a-month night market that offers patrons shopping, music, food and drinks within a one-block space from 5-8 p.m. The next night market will be June 15.
Friends of Downtown Northfield board members include Jane Bartho, Northfield Chamber of Commerce; Daniel Hollerung, St Olaf College; Kathleen Holmes, KMH Advantage and University of St. Thomas; Teresa Jensen, Consultant to City of Northfield; Cody Larson, Little Joy Coffee and Groundwire Coffee Roasters; Will Philips Longley, Carleton College; Amy Peterson, The Measuring Cup and Monarch Gift Shop; Aaron Street, Remaking Ventures; Christopher Tassava (President), Carleton College; Adrian Thomas (Secretary), Comcast Business and Josh Zimmerman (Treasurer), Salesforce.
Needham explained that, after the 2021 rebranding of the downtown support group, the Friends of Downtown Northfield now “works in sync with the city.”
She said two upcoming initiatives to promote the arts will involve partnering with the Northfield Arts and Culture Commission. Needham, who has been in her position with the city of Northfield for a year and a half, announced the call for artists to design banners for Hispanic Heritage Month. She also announced that the Artists on Main Street program would be returning this summer with the theme “Meet me at the River.”
Both applications for artists need to be filed with the city by June 23.
“We’re all interested in seeing Northfield thrive,” said Tassava.
{span}Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.{/span}