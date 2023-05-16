Joie de vivre is a French phrase often used in English to express a cheerful enjoyment of life, an exultation of spirit.
In Cathy Yandell’s latest book, “The French Art of Living Well: Finding Joie de vivre in the Everyday World,” which will be published May 23, the author uncovers secrets on living a more joyful and meaningful life.
“This is my first book without footnotes,” said Yandell. “It was a lot of fun.”
Taking a detour from academic writing, the longtime Carleton College French professor has penned her first general interest book that is not set in the 16th century Renaissance, her preferred historical timeframe.
While the writing style was a true departure from her academic work, Yandell said the writing for her latest book, published by St. Martin’s Press, came easily.
Having lived in France for a decade, Yandell said she’s learned a lot of cultural lessons over the years. Peppered with actual anecdotes and sly humor, she draws from her years of living in France as a student, professor and mother to help explain how the French zest for life informs the country’s literature, art, history, culture, cuisine, lifestyle and attitudes.
By uncovering some of the secrets of the celebrated French art of living well, Yandell shows how la joie de vivre can be developed in anyone’s life.
“The French start by always saying bonjour,” she said between sips from a latter at Raven’s Nest in Northfield. “By saying ‘Hello’ first as a formal greeting, then a real conversation follow.”
Beside acknowledging polite greetings, the French are taught not to take up each other’s space, not to be loud, and to attack ideas rather than the people who state them.
“Children are taught early to argue and counterpunch,” she said. “This is not personal when the argument centers around ideas, not the speaker.”
Yandell said Americans can learn a lot from their French allies.
“The French ways of thinking teach us to slow down and incorporate joy into everyday life,” she said. “They come into life with a different perspective.”
Yandell, a native of Gallop, New Mexico, has been been a Francophile ever since she was a French major at the University of New Mexico. After receiving her Ph.D. from University of California-Berkeley, Yandell has been teaching at Carleton for 46 years.
After Spanish, Yandell said French is the second most popular language studied at Carleton. Many students studying French travel to study abroad programs set in Paris, Morocco and Senegal, West Africa.
Yandell has taught courses in French Renaissance literature and culture, contemporary cultural and political issues in France, and the French language. She’s also served as chair of the French and Francophone Studies department.
During her academic tenure, Yandell has published articles on writers from Louise Labé to Montaigne, and has also authored, edited, and co-edited several books including “Carpe Corpus: Time and Gender in Early Modern France,” “Vieillir à la Renaissance,” and “Memory and Community in Sixteenth-Century France.”
According to her author notes, Yandell was knighted by the French government into the Order of Academic Palms in 2019.
Although she officially retired from Carleton in April, Yandell said she’ll be on sabbatical from September 2023 to June 2024, during which time she and her husband will be living in Paris. Their adult daughters are both living on the west coast.
When she’s in Paris, one of her favorite things to do is to explore old bookstores, like the tiny shop near Montparnasse in the 14th arrondissement on the rue d’Odessa.
Perhaps she’ll find her own dose of joie de vivre lost among those books.