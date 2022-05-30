At the May 17 City Council meeting, Councilors Jessica Peterson White and Clarice Grenier Grabau introduced an amendment to the city code that would allow for chalk writing and drawing in public pedestrian areas, namely sidewalks.
Written in 1906, the current ordinance reads: “No person shall write, print, stick, post, or place any bill, placard or sign of any description upon the sidewalks or other public structure of the city.”
The proposed change says, “substances intended to mark concrete for less than … twenty-four (24) hours that can be completely and easily removed from sidewalks” are allowed.
Peterson White noted that sidewalk chalk was not a well used product at the time the ordinance was wrote.. She said most of the time, chalk on sidewalks is used by children or by community members decorating the sidewalks, an activity that is not against the spirit of the ordinance.
Mayor Pownell, in conversation with KYMN Radio, expressed concerns about the use of chalk for political and other messaging.
“… Our bridge square is oftentimes utilized as an area where people can stand with signs and on particular issues that they really care passionately about. And that’s been there and available for a long time. We’ve also had people utilize sidewalk chalk in Bridge Square on our concrete areas to also display messaging about topic areas that they really care deeply about as well. This would then allow that. It’s not simply sidewalk chalk. There is more to this particular change in the ordinance than what meets the eye. I think it’s important for people to know and understand that, that content of the messaging is not always looked upon favorably. It’s not just hopscotch.”
Peterson White said any messages are temporary, and she believes it's an acceptable and healthy way for Northfield residents to express these beliefs.
Peterson White and Grabau also spoke about equity, feeling that complaints of chalked sidewalks can be levied more heavily against particular groups than others.
The topic will be back up for discussion at the June 7 City Council meeting.