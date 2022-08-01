treescut6.JPG

Machines started clearing the former Paulson Tree Farm last week making way for the Kraewood housing development. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
The smell of freshly cut timber was detected Sunday morning at the start of the Kraewood housing development on Greenvale Avenue. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
A path into the former Paulson Tree Farm from Greenvale Avenue can be seen Sunday morning as the clearing machines paused over the weekend. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

