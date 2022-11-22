In 1979, when Anne Larson, Amy Pfefferle, Karen Larson Welinski, and Tom Rasmussen graduated from Northfield High School, they all knew each other but really weren’t close friends.
Now, the foursome are tightly intertwined by a shared belief that democracy requires well informed citizens to vote in every election. Moved to action by recent events, they decided to take action.
In late summer, they formed SPICE, a political awareness site that stands for “Strengthening Participation in Civic Engagement.”
“We hope to use this site to post links to encourage informed voting and personal actions,” said Pfefferle. “We believe that individuals can make a difference in creating positive change in our world.”
Three of the four founding members of SPICE gathered around a table at Goodbye Blue Monday recently to talk about why they formed the political awareness group. Welinski was unable to attend.
“All elections are important, but with recent events, like the Jan. 6 insurrection, Roe v. Wade being overturned, and many citizens’ basic rights being threatened, a few friends and I decided to take action,” Pfefferle explained.
The retired teacher said it was really when Roe v Wade was overturned that the four started a conversation online, which led to a meeting, which eventually led to the creation of SPICE. Today, there are 133 SPICE members, most of whom live in Minnesota.
“As teachers, we want people to be well informed, so our information is fact-based,” said Larson, who now works as a substitute elementary school teacher after a career spent in the classroom. “We didn’t want to knock on doors, nor did we want to make telephone calls. We wanted to start small group conversations.”
Rather than simply criticize, they elected to mobilize. They said they drew inspiration from the late Minnesota Sen. Paul Wellstone’s famous quote: “We all do better when we all do better.”
Another quote they feel empowered by is from Margaret Mead: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”
But, perhaps it’s the wise words of Maya Angelou, who reminded, “We are more alike, my friends, than we are unalike” that propelled them to try to join together on a grassroots level to create change for the common good.
Over the summer and fall, they held house parties with friends and neighbors, both in Northfield and the Twin Cities, to write postcards to voters in swing states, encouraging them to vote in the upcoming midterm elections. They mailed hundreds of handwritten postcards to Arizona, Georgia, New Hampshire, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
“All four of us, charter group members, are election judges this year,” explained Pfefferle. “Our Facebook site is a place where SPICE members can share voting information, opportunities to volunteer, donate, and support each other, as we work to strengthen our democracy for all U.S. citizens.”
With the Nov. 8 midterm elections over, Rasmussen said he had some ideas for future initiatives the group could discuss. His list included: campaign finance reform, lobbying finance reform, social media regulation, ranked choice voting and the Electoral Count Act. Influencing Minnesota state legislators to do the right thing with their majority, moving Independent voters to Progressive voters and leveraging the fact that 63% of under 30 voters voted Democrat while 35% voted Republican are other issues the group may focus on in the next year leading up to the 2024 presidential election. Rasmussen said the SPICE founders will be asking the members of the group what their priorities are leading up to the 2024 election.
“Other than the postcards, most of [the ideas] are about trying to exert influence with our state and federal representatives to pass legislation,” he said. “That may be in person or by writing/calling. It may include having in-person get togethers with SPICE members to educate people on different issues, or crafting social media to educate people. Our mission extends beyond getting out the vote.”
“It’s time to speak out, be involved and stay engaged,” said Larson. “I almost cry when I vote, because I find the right to have a say in our democracy so meaningful.”