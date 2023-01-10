Northfield First Responders Event 1

First responders triage a victim in a school shooting scenario during a training session Saturday at Northfield Middle School. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

First responders from the southeastern region of Minnesota gathered at Northfield Middle School for an all-day multi-discipline training event to train in response to a hostile event. More than 50 responders participated in the training session Saturday, Jan. 7, which is one of four training sessions responders attend each year.

Northfield First Responders Event 2

Northfield students act as victims of a school shooting during a first responders training session at Northfield Middle School Saturday. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Northfield First Responders Event 3

Police officers bookend the team of first responders which includes fire and ems officers at Saturday's training session. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Northfield First Responders Event 4

First responders triage and transport a victim during Saturday's training session. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Northfield First Responders Event 5

Actors lay scattered across the floor during an active shooter training scenario at Northfield Middle School. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

