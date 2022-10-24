Rural climate controlled storage units are now available in Northfield — although half of the 44 brand new units are already taken.
At a ribbon cutting Wednesday afternoon, Self Storage Dundas owner Norm Oberto told the assembled crowd that the time to introduce a local upscale storage option was now.
"This is our third expansion in two years," said Oberto. "We are anxious to get the word out about these innovative units."
Oberto told the audience composed of Chamber of Commerce members, Community Resource Bank officials, Rebound Partners colleagues, City of Northfield officials, friends and family, that the expanded storage facility offered on-site management and anytime access that was safe, secure, and lighted.
Oberto said the immediate response to the new storage units would mean additional plans to grow the footprint of his business. "We've got more plans for growth," he said.
Self Storage Dundas added a 9,300 square foot, non-climate controlled building, with unit sizes ranging from 5'x10' up to 10'x30. The climate controlled facility offers sizes starting with 5'x5' and going up to 10'x25'.
"If you are looking for storage space to store inventory, materials, records, furniture, merchandise, etc., look no further," said Oberto. "Self Storage has a variety of options to meet your needs."
Frost-free footings, insulated wall panels and thicker roof panels are the materials that help keep the climate controlled units HVAC-tight, he said. "You could keep your valuables in here, including artwork and furniture."
Oberto said people who have already secured a contract on the new units represent a wide range of storage needs. One business locked in four units to hold items to be sold during the Christmas season. Another two units went to a family moving to Northfield from Michigan. Yet another unit was locked in by a person who had a house fire and needed to store items not damaged in the blaze.
"That's why our motto is, 'We care about your stuff as much as you do,'" he said.
After the ribbon cutting, Oberto lead a tour through the new, immaculately clean, sparkling white units. Visitors walked down the long hallway with several fire proof interior doors separating the areas. All the units featured heavy silver metal security doors with heavy locks on the front.
Oberto explained the outer units on the east and west ends were larger, while the interior units on the east were were smaller. The new rural climate controlled units cost roughly 40% more than the regular storage units, so basically $140 compared to $100.
"Up in the cities, these would be a lot more expensive, maybe two to three times more," he said.
Asked by a curious onlooker if a sportscar would fit, Oberto walked the onlookers out the west door and pointed to the next storage unit to the south where 10 x 20 foot units opened on both sides.
"Now that one could store a car," he said.