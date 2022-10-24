Rural climate controlled storage units are now available in Northfield — although half of the 44 brand new units are already taken.

Storage1.JPG

Self Storage Dundas owner Norm Oberto and manager Teresa Hausen and assistant manager Georgette Luikin cut the ceremonial ribbon Wednesday afternoon. (Pamela Thompson/southernmin.com)
Storage7.JPG

Self Storage Dundas has four locations: 32815 Northfield Blvd. and 2280 Cannon Road in Northfield and 709 Shilling Drive and 612 Railway St. S in Dundas. (Pamela Thompson/southernmin.com)
Storage2.JPG

Mary Loftus, a business relationship manager at Community Resource Bank, waits to tour the new climate controlled storage facility while owner Norm Oberto unlocks one of the new units. (Pamela Thompson/southernmin.com)
Storage8.JPG

Self Storage Dundas offers a wide variety of uses, from commercial to residential to seasonal. (Pamela Thompson/southernmin.com)
Storage5.JPG

About 40 community members toured the new facilities at 2280 Cannon Road Wednesday afternoon. (Pamela Thompson/southernmin.com)
Storage4.JPG

This storage unit features rolling doors on both ends. (Pamela Thompson/southernmin.com)

