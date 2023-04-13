A vintage pickup started a fire that destroyed a garage and damaged a house in rural Rice County Thursday morning. 

Northfield Fire Chief Tom Nelson and an assistant chief examine the fire damage. 
Firefighters ensure a fire started by the pickup in the foreground is fully extinguished Thursday morning at 13924 Cannon City Boulevard.
A Northfield firefighter surveys the smoldering ruins of the garage and breezeway. 
Firefighters transported water to the rural Rice County property.

