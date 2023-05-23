At the heart of a new documentary produced by the 1855 History Team is a story about immigration, history, culture and music. The 35-minute film traces how a local band has revitalized Finnish brass band music from 1900.
The locally produced documentary titled “Revitalizing Finnish-American Music: 30 Years of Ameriikan Poijat” features a brass instrument septet dedicated to rediscovering the popular dance music of Finland around the turn of the 20th century.
Sam Temple, of Faribault, wrote and directed the documentary with partner Logan Ledman. The creative pair worked closely with the band’s founder, Paul Niemisto, to trace the Ameriikan Poijat band’s history since it formed in 1991. The band’s Finnish name translates to “Boys in America.”
Niemisto, who was an associate professor of music at St. Olaf College for 38 years until he retired in 2016, said he thought the band’s 30th anniversary was significant enough to warrant a tribute such as a documentary. He sought out Temple with the idea for a project.
As an original member of the Finnish-American group based in Northfield, Niemisto provided video footage of the band’s performances, clips from CDs and live audio from practice sessions.
“Sam didn’t need to be spoon fed,” he said. “He seemed interested in historic issues and was able to ask the right questions. He made the documentary appealing and moving. I’ve received a lot of kudos.”
Niemisto, a third-generation Finn, grew up in the “Finnish ghetto” of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. He explains in the documentary that many Finns migrated to the upper midwest in the late 1800s to early 1900s. Most labored in mines, lumber mills or worked on farms.
“Music was a way for Finns to create and hold onto their own cultural identity,” he said.
To document how the Northfield-based Ameriikan Poijat has kept the flame burning to revitalize Finnish-American musical culture over the last 30 years, Temple and Ledman included interviews with band members, concert footage and archival film clips to tell the story.
Temple said it took the filmmaking pair about a year-and-a-half of production to complete the project.
“This piece is a new style for The 1855 History Team which produces documentaries under Steamboat Media Company,” he said.
“Music gave Finnish-Americans a vital tool in cultural acceptance, higher education and winning labor struggles,” Temple said.
“At the turn of the 20th century, the seven-person brass band (torviseitsikko) was an important part of culture for Finnish-American immigrants,” he continued. “But as their children and grandchildren set their roots in the Midwest, the music of the torviseitsikko was nearly lost.”
The creative duo of Temple and Ledman has worked on more than 10 projects together over the past eight years. They have known each other since their Northfield Middle School days. Today, Ledman, is a student at Yale University in New Haven, Conn. and Temple is the Northfield Public Broadcasting Station manager.
Other documentaries produced by Temple and Ledman include: “The History of Faribault Charter: How a Settlement Becomes a City,” Visionary Faribault: Civic Engagement,” “The Monstrous Conspiracy: Alexander Ramsey Chapter Three” and “The First Century: Archer House, Chapter One.”
The Finnish-American music documentary is available now on The 1855 History Team‘s YouTube channel and will soon be airing on local community television stations.