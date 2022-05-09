Members of the Northfield community had their second opportunity last Tuesday, May 3 to publicly comment on the slate of proposed budget reductions facing district schools.
The final community open forum was held at Northfield Middle School from 5:30–8:30 p.m. Although a smaller number of parents, students and staff attended than the previous session held the week before, there was the same level of passion displayed regarding the possibility of reduced programs.
Matt Hillmann, district superintendent, said he would have been "incredibly disappointed" if the public was not passionate about the programs targeted for reductions.
"We hope our programs have value and meaning to at least some people," Hillmann said. "The adjustments impact all people in different and profound ways.
After a brief welcome by School Board chair Claudia Gonzalez-George, Hillmann and Val Mertesdorf, director of finance, then reiterated to attendees how "difficult and painful" the budget reductions were on the entire community.
"Although we haven't needed to make cuts in the last 11 years, the realities of declining birth rates, lack of housing and chronic underfunding by the state have forced us into this situation," said Hillmann.
Hillmann and Mertesdorf then showed a series of slides that outlined a summary of the priority based budget framework, a timeline for the budget review and approval process and the three packages: elementary, secondary and district.
Hillmann thanked the many individuals who contributed to the process and showed the final slide listing the names of all priority based budget team members.
Then Hillmann directed attendees to leave the auditorium and proceed to the classrooms set up for 45-minute breakout sessions. Community members were joined by School Board members and district administrators for the opportunity to meet in small discussion groups. Board members Noel Stratemoen, Carey Butler, Amy Goerwitz, Tom Baraniak, Jeff Quinnell and Julie Pritchard were dispersed throughout the breakout rooms, along with other school administrators.
In each of the five breakout sessions, the stakeholders present discussed the consequences of cuts to funding the FFA/Ag partnership with Randolph School; reducing the number of English language instructors; shifting the chess team from a varsity sport to a community education program,; cutting the online portage program for elementary students; and defunding the school security force. All of these programs could possibly be reduced next week when the school board takes action.
At 6:45 p.m., community members and school leaders returned to the auditorium for an opportunity to participate in a public comment segment about the proposed budget reductions. Hillmann said 13 members signed up to publicly air their concerns to the full audience during the meeting's last segment.
On Monday, May 9, the School Board will finalize and approve program reductions at its regular meeting.