A portion of Greenvale Elementary School can be glimpsed through the trees on the northern edge of the property where the proposed Kraewood development would be constructed. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
At an April meeting, the Northfield City Council voted 5-1 to approve the final plat and the development agreement for the Kraewood Housing Development.
Despite months of strong resistance from neighbors — at the peak of the debate, some 35-40 residents were speaking at council meetings in protest of the development — recent opposition has fallen off regarding the multi-level housing development that would create 22 single family homes, two twin homes, one triplex and a 100-unit apartment building over 12.5 acres on the former Paulson Tree Farm.
Only two Northfield residents spoke in opposition to the proposed construction at Tuesday's meeting. From the first proposal, some residents from the northeast side of Northfield objected to developing some of the last urban forested area in the city. Others objected to the addition of some much traffic across the street from an elementary school.
Some opponents questioned the possible impact on the environment and called for a study, while others questioned the legality of zoning changes for the development.
It seemed, at the council meeting at least, the momentum to oppose the project had slowed down.
The city will provide aid for construction of the apartment building in the form of Tax Increment Financing. In return for the tax subsidy for an expected period of 26 years, 40 of the apartments will be offered as affordable housing.
According to the city, developers intend to break ground later this spring.