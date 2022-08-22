Lynne Pederson

FiftyNorth director Lynne Pederson stands outside the Jefferson Parkway senior center where she has been steering the ship since 2007. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Perhaps it was the deep and special relationship she had with her grandmother.

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments