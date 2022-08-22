Perhaps it was the deep and special relationship she had with her grandmother.
Or maybe it was her background in therapeutic recreation with an emphasis on aging.
Or could it simply have been because she likes working with older adults.
All of these factors are likely reasons why Lynne Pederson, retiring director of FiftyNorth, knew immediately when she had found her professional niche.
"This has been the best last job I could have," said Pederson, who will be leaving FiftyNorth around the end of September. Her successor, Kerry Hjelmgren, comes on board Sept. 15. The two will overlap for a couple weeks of orientation and onboarding.
"Kerry needs to make her own discoveries, as I did," said Pederson. "Over time, like an onion peeling, she'll get to know board members, staff, community members and members. She'll figure it out."
Asked if she planned to stay involved in the upcoming expansion of the Jefferson Parkway facility slated for a 2025 groundbreaking that includes new locker rooms, a fitness building with pickleball courts and an expanded café, Pederson explained that she would likely come back to help with some of the details.
Only second director
Pederson, who grew up in Jefferson, Iowa, is only the senior center's second director. Aileen Fink was the first executive director.
In her 15 years, membership grew from 500 to 1,960 in 2019. Today, membership sits right around 1,550.
"Prior to the COVID-19 years, we were just bulging then," she said. "Some days, there would be 80 people in the lobby."
When COVID-19 forced members to stay home and join classes and programs safely online, membership probably dipped to about 1,200.
"People learned they could do yoga in their pajamas," she said. "We had a paradigm shift to the new normal."
Pederson reasons that paradigm shift was a good thing for the center, because it forced members to figure out new ways to socialize, exercise and age wisely.
"Our members are resilient," she said. "They can be as active as they want to be. They know what fits them."
While she readily admits that she will not miss the every day stuff she calls the grind, Pederson said she will most certainly miss being interactive with the members and the staff.
"I'm always working on the next idea," she said. "I'm constantly thinking about outcomes, purpose and community partnerships."
As a self-admitted planner, Pederson was busy planning for her own retirement party on Sept. 24.
"There's a lot of material the staff can use for a roast," she said with a laugh. "Like any nonprofit, you're never done working on solutions. I've been in leadership a long time, where you're on all the time."
Her escape from the demands of a constant professional work life has always been to retreat to her home in the country.
"I'm a pillowaholic," she joked, referencing her aggressive redecorating habit.
Pederson admits that she is "so ready" for her next chapter in life. Besides reading, walking, decorating, and living in the RV she and husband Charlie recently purchased. Right now, they plan to leave for Sarasota, Florida in November.
"Right now, all I know is that I won't be calling Bingo," she said. "I will find my next thing," She said she's thought about volunteering at the library or at the food shelf. She may take an art class. She may buy an electric bike.
But, Pederson also knows that there are always reasons for members to move to other places.
"Many people age out of FiftyNorth," she said.
Pederson herself cannot wait to professionally age out of FiftyNorth.
"I love change," she said.