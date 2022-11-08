Update

Farmstead Bikes is open Tuesday-Saturday at 10 a.m.

The Raven's Nest is open Tuesday-Saturday, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. and closed Sunday and Monday.

One Sunday in October, when Greg Neis decided to move his downtown bike shop to a larger space two blocks south, 24 volunteers showed up to ride the inventory down Division Street.

Greg Neis and Brianna Lane, who met in a bike shop-coffee shop in the Twin Cities, are the owners of Farmstead Bikes and Raven’s Nest in Northfield. (Pamela Thompson photos/southernminn.com)
The Raven’s Nest has seating across from the kitchen, as well as scattered throughout the 4,000 sq. ft. store.
The Raven’s Nest entrance is on the southside of Fifth Street. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
One of Farmstead Bikes’ employees repairs a child’s bike.
The attractive south-facing window brings natural light into the Raven’s Nest Cafe.
Bikes are repaired, replaced and even custom made at Farmstead Bikes. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Zen, the bike shop/cafe resident dog, sleeps on the floor. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
The back part of the store houses the Raven’s Nest Cafe and the repair shop. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

{span}Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.{/span}

