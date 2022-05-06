Farm worker accused of assault Kristine Goodrich Kristine Goodrich Author email May 6, 2022 May 6, 2022 Updated 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A man was taken to a hospital and a co-worker was arrested in an alleged assault at a farm in Rice County on May 3.Dennis Ray Bruce, 42, of Madelia, was charged with felony assault causing substantial bodily harm last week in Rice County District Court.Bruce allegedly admitted he hit a co-worker at a farm on 90th Street East west of Northfield. Bruce said the other man “got in his face” first, according to a court complaint.The other man had a cut in his mouth and blood on his lips, chin, hands and clothing.An ambulance crew believed the other man had lost consciousness and took him to a hospital for an evaluation.Bail was set at $20,000 and a first court appearance was set for May 18. He remained in the Rice County Jail as of Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dennis Ray Bruce Co-worker Assault Anatomy Criminal Law Crime Law Rice County District Court Felony Farm Worker Hospital Kristine Goodrich Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now St. Olaf stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder Open Door preschool experiences changes to well-oiled format Return of Northfield book fair draws crowd Plan for Archer House redevelopment currently involves 3 phases Northfield Handbell Ensemble performs two concerts May 7 Upcoming Events May 6 Unity on Division Fri, May 6, 2022 May 7 Stepsister of Northfield AA Sat, May 7, 2022 May 8 Living Alone: Walking Together Sun, May 8, 2022 May 9 Stepsister of Northfield AA Mon, May 9, 2022 May 11 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, May 11, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web On Iowa Politics: A-word, lingering legislative session, and future caucuses The Grand Reopening Tour Wisconsin football assistant Bill Sheridan linked to NCAA investigation at Air Force, report says ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Returns: 10 Fan-Fave Classic Episodes