Last Thursday's lunch at Spring Creek Elementary School looked and tasted a bit different than usual.
That's because Thursday was Farm to School day for 2022. All the options available to students that day were from locally sourced foods grown on farms surrounding Northfield. The menu for kindergarten and second-grade students included apples from Fireside Orchards, cantaloupe watermelons from Good Acre Farms, turkey breast from Ferndale Farms and all-beef hot dogs from Thousand Hills Farm.
Stephanie Stromme, Director of Child Nutrition for Northfield School District, said the students were excited not to have packaged foods for one day.
"October is Farm to School month for schools," Stromme explained. "We try to provide as many Farm to School items as we can throughout the year but are able to provide more items during the fall. This was just a special event we held to bring together supporters of Farm to School."
Scott Sannas, Spring Creek principal, welcomed all the adult visitors to the school he has been the head of for 26 years. Many guests represented different parts of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture's (MDA) Farm to School Grants program. Due to support from the USDA Local Food for Schools program, this year the MDA has awarded over $4 million to schools across the state.
"It's great to get everyone to talk about the value of local food," said Kate Seybold, Regional Marketing Specialist, Agricultural Marketing & Development.
Stromme said the farm to school event was a first at the elementary school level, although a similar school lunch event occured at the Northfield Middle School after the district had received funding through a farm to school grant for a new combination oven.
Local farmers attending the luncheon event included Darren Winfield of Fireside Orchard & Gardens and Steve Young-Burns and Nikki Warner from the Good Acre.
The local items served to students were carrots and watermelon radishes from Open Hands Farms, cabbage from Seeds Farm, and the all-beef hot dogs from Thousand Hills in Cannon Falls.
"We have also received watermelon and cantaloupe from Agua Gorda Farm in Javier Garcia Browerville," Stromme said.
The school district often uses Ferndale Farms turkey breast in its recipes, " she said. Sometimes the turkey is served with mashed potatoes and gravy, other times it is served as shredded turkey sandwiches at the Middle School and High School. Stromme said during the COVID-19 distance learning months, the pick up meals often included a Ferndale Farms turkey dinner along with an apple crisp made with Fireside Apples.
Lori Malecha, Child Nutrition Manager at Spring Creek Elementary, and kitchen staffers Lindsey Dietiker, Jody Mathews and Laurie Chappuis, were all smiles as they served the students. One treat all the visitors sampled were the apple cider donuts made from apples grown at Fireside Orchards.
Spring Creek kitchen manager Malecha said the milk and dairy products served by the district are also sourced locally and come from the farmer-owned Hastings Creamery.