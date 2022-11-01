Last Thursday's lunch at Spring Creek Elementary School looked and tasted a bit different than usual.

farm lunch 1.JPG

Last Thursday, Spring Creek Elementary School students were treated to a locally sourced Farm to School lunch. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
farm lunch 5.JPG

Farm to School adult guests included Amy Goerwitz, Northfield School Board member; Dr. Matt Hillmann, Northfield School District Superintendent;Scott Sannas, Spring Creek Elementary School Principal; Stephany Stromme, Director of Child Nutrition for Northfield School Districts, and local farmers Darren Winfield of Fireside Orchard & Gardens and Steve Young-Burns and Nikki Warner from the Good Acre. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
farm lunch 6.JPG

A autumn-themed display at Spring Creek Elementary School featured the local products served to students for lunch during Thursday's Farm to School day.(Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
farm lunch 4.JPG

Lori Malecha, Child Nutrition Manager at Spring Creek Elementary, with kitchen staffers Lindsey Dietiker, Jody Mathews and Laurie Chappuis pause for a photo before beginning the lunch service. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
farm lunch 7.JPG

Lori Malecha, Child Nutrition Manager at Spring Creek Elementary, serves lunch to students made from locally sourced food. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
farm lunch 8.JPG

A Spring Creek Elementary School student with her lunch tray loaded with locally sourced foods during Farm to School lunch day last Thursday. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
farm lunch 10.JPG

Spring Creek students with lunch trays laden with locally sourced foods. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

