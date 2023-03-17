Not only has Family Hair had the same name, same location, and same stylist for 15 years, the business has managed to offer affordable haircuts, colors and perms to Northfield families, college students and business professionals throughout that whole time.

hair2.jpeg

Family Hair owner Kristie Alexon said she’s proud to be in business for a decade and a half.
hair1.jpeg

The entrance to Family Hair salon is on the southside of the building by the shared parking lot. (Photo courtesy of Nichole McDonald)
Hair3.jpeg

Family Hair stylists Katy Adelmann, Drew Johnson, Kristie Alexon, Erica Weber, and Amy Hansen pose for a staff photo inside the salon. (Photos courtesy of Nichole McDonald)

Did You Know?

To celebrate 15 years in business, Family Hair is offering a $15 shampoo and conditioner, a free $15 added on to any gift card of $100 or more, and drawings for a fabulous five products basket.

