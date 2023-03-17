Not only has Family Hair had the same name, same location, and same stylist for 15 years, the business has managed to offer affordable haircuts, colors and perms to Northfield families, college students and business professionals throughout that whole time.
Owner and stylist Kristie Alexon called the years in the hair business “smooth and easy.”
“It does not feel like 15 years have gone by,” Alexon said. “I love my job, and I found a staff who also loves to be here.”
Besides having a loyal staff of five stylists, a perfect location at the corner of Fifth and Water Street has also been a blessing, she explained.
Few challenging events have occurred at the corner salon, except for the time a car ran through the window and a tanning bed caught on fire. Otherwise, Alexon said, the years have been a busy blur of moms, dads, kids and students.
“I’ve had the same clients since 1999,” said Alexon. “Even when I was at Great Clips for two years, then at Cost Cutters, they’ll follow me anywhere.”
Alexon said watching children grow up in her salon chair has been such fun.
“For a few clients, I remember giving them their first haircuts, and now they are in college,” she said.
Some other fond memories range from cutting the hair of a four-month-old infant, who “had so much hair,” to the day a mother with six children brought the whole brood in.
“We just went down the line, one by one,” she said.
Part of the appeal for families is that the salon prices have remained reasonable. Alexon said cuts for children 10 years old and younger are $20; males aged 11 years and older are $24; and females aged 11 years and older are $28.
Since the salon specializes in just hair — no nails or other spa service beyond facial waxing — Alexon said they do “lots and lots of color, especially highlights and balayage.”
Balayage, which is a French word that mean “to sweep,” is popular today, she said. The color sweeping method involves hand painting a darker color at the crown and a lighter color on the ends. The service costs about $150 and takes about two and a half hours to complete by a trained stylist.
“We have two stylists here who are skilled at balayage,” she said.
Besides being closed Sundays and every year during the Defeat of Jesse James Days celebration, Alexon said the salon is open Monday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Family Hair used to take walk-in customers, but now accepts same day appointments at 507-664-9400.
“The saying is true that you only make money when you have a client in your chair, so we’re always open for new customers,” she said. “Especially now that we are growing our team of stylists.”
