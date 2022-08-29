Primary colored handprints adorn the mural started during the annual Epic Enterprises picnic. The mural is located on the east side of the Epic building facing Railways Street S. in Dundas. (Photo courtesy of Epic Enterprises Inc.)
Epic Enterprise in Dundas held its annual picnic on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Epic is a nonprofit day program working with adults with disabilities, providing services that focus on employment opportunities, community involvement, and the arts.
At the picnic, Leah Williams, Epic program director, said Epic stakeholders started work on a mural, in collaboration with attendees who participated by putting their painted handprints on the wall. The mural is located on the east side of the Epic building, facing Railways St. S. in Dundas. Over the course of the next month, the mural will be completed, Williams said.
The murals’ theme is Together We Can.
"Together We Can aspire to shape a richer community that embraces diversity and includes all people," said Williams. "Together We Can expand opportunities for people with disabilities; Together We Can strengthen and develop new relationships; and Together We Can build a better community."
To see more artwork on display by Epic Arts Learners, stop by Just Food Co-op, 516 Water St. S. #101, in Northfield.
