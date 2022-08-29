Epic Picnic 1.jpeg

Primary colored handprints adorn the mural started during the annual Epic Enterprises picnic. (Photo courtesy of Epic Enterprise, Inc.)

Epic Enterprise in Dundas held its annual picnic on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Epic is a nonprofit day program working with adults with disabilities, providing services that focus on employment opportunities, community involvement, and the arts.

The mural will be completed later this fall, said Leah Williams, Epic program director. (Photo courtesy of Epic Enterprises, Inc.)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

