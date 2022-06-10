Hope. We all need it. Especially now.
Retired teacher Janet Mitchell understands the value of hope. That's why she's focused her upcoming talk about the environment on good news that just may provide some hope for the planet, a message a lot of people would likely embrace right now.
"We cling to good news these days," said Mitchell, during an interview at her leafy Northfield home.
"Good news is fuel to engaging and acting," she added. "Hope is the stimulus to action."
Mitchell has built her good news talk from extensive reading and research. She said she was also inspired by a 2018 book by Swedish physician and professor Hans Rosling, a popular TED talk speaker, who looks at the world as a glass half full, rather than half empty.
As a student of history — Mitchell graduated with a history degree from Carleton College in 1965 and has a master's degree in American History from the University of Minnesota — she poured through an extensive collection of newspaper articles and business stories from various sources but mainly from the Wall Street Journal.
She also read copious reports conducted by University of Minnesota environmental researchers. Armed with information showing positive strides being made around the world, Mitchell will discuss good news concerning regenerative agricultural, wastewater treatment, the ozone layer, recycling and air quality.
Mitchell said her talk will follow the premise Rosling laid out in his best selling book "Factfulness" — that the state of the world is better than we think.
Mitchell, who taught 11th- and 12th-grade Social Studies courses in Northfield for 15 years and retired after a total career spanning 36 years, said the good news approach is designed to encourage her audience to stay current with contemporary events and become actively engaged in their own ways.
"There's so much more we can do than we think we can do," she said. "We can vote, stay politically engaged, write letters to the editor and call our local elected officials."
A suburban upbringing
Mitchell remembers hearing the word ecology for the first time when she was studying history at Carleton College in the 1960s. She also remembers having to ask a friend what the word meant.
While that may not have been the exact start of Mitchell's lifelong interest in the environment, she admits that her laser focus in environmental concerns has grown exponentially.
When she was growing up in Wayzata, a suburb of Minneapolis, Mitchell said the suburb was filled with as many cows in pastures as it had housing developments. Her real introduction to nature's bounty and beauty happened during vacation visits to an island retreat her grandmother owned in Ontario, Canada. Alongside her grandmother, an amateur naturalist, Mitchell first experienced dense forests of thick vegetation, soaring confers and poplars, and wolves, bears and walleye.
"It was a winning combination," she said.
Mitchell said she wants to remind people that these are not the only hard times Americans have experienced in history.
"The generation ahead of me made so many sacrifices," she said. "They made a good life for us. Now it is our obligation to leave the planet better for the next generations."
Asked what she thought about the young environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Mitchell just shook her head at the young women's fervor and commitment.
"Young people like Greta care deeply about the environment," she said. "They need to see us concerned as well."
She added, "I just hope they don't get burned out."