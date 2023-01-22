The Carleton Symphony Band was recently awarded a grant from the Southeast Minnesota Arts Council to bring in the Copper Street Brass as ‘artists in residence’ during the week of Feb. 13. The grant supports two events.
In an effort to connect with the local music community, an "Ensemble Clinic" has been planned. College Chamber groups alongside high school small ensembles will have a chance to perform in the Kracum performance hall and be ‘coached’’ by the members of the Copper Street Brass. This educational event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 9-11 a.m.
The culminating event of this residency is a joint concert featuring the Carleton Symphony Band and Copper Street Brass on Friday, Fev. 17 at 7 p.m. Carleton Symphony Band will perform the first half with several feature pieces showcasing the brass quintet and Copper Street will entertain the second half.
The program for this performance, "At the intersection of Epic and Evolution," will highlight the ‘old’ and the ‘new’ for concert band. For those who follow the work of Copper Street, its theme has been "The Evolution of Brass."
They are notorious for arranging pop, rock, and Top 40 tunes and performing them alongside classical music. On this particular evening, the Carleton Symphony Band will also take on some of the classics of band and brass repertoire and juxtapose it with some fresh compositions, highlighting new and interesting repertoire for concert band.
The audience will hear Holst and Copland but also be treated to two brand new works for concert band, "A Cor Amoris" by Ayatey Shabazz and "Semper Supra," the new march written for the United States Space Force by Sean Nelson and James Teachenor.