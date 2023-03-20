In today's ultra tight labor market, providing additional benefits, like paid time off, continuing education and dental and vision plans, are a great way to recruit and retain new employees, according to the most recent speaker at the Northfield Chamber luncheon.
David Cornell, an employee benefits advisor who lives in Northfield but works in St. Paul at Assured Partners, said, as a benefits broker, he can help employers learn which employee benefit programs make the most sense in today's competitive market.
Cornell was the featured speaker at Wednesday's Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon held at Ruth's on Stafford. His presentation topic was “Trends & Benchmarking of Employee Benefits." He explained that “AssuredPartners is basically a consulting firm for employers who are looking for Employee Benefit Packages.”
About 20 Chamber members gathered to hear Cornell discuss an employee's share of health care costs, drug rates copays, out of pocket options, high deductible health plans, paid time off bank medians, wellness programs and additional benefits.
"The two questions I get asked the most are how much does it cost to provide employee benefits and what programs should I provide for my employees," said Cornell.
Cornell explained that as a benefits broker, he's not selling anything. "I'm providing information and an education about health insurance that is inherently complicated," he said.
"I'm in business because understanding insurance is not easy," he said. "People don't want to have to deal with it."
Cornell said he hoped attendees would take away these three main points: A general idea of the cost of providing employer paid health insurance; some tax saving tools that employers can provide employees through payroll to reduce their taxable income and reduce their employer payroll liability; and that there are other employee benefits that can protect the employee’s paycheck due to a disability, affordable and guaranteed issue life insurance, accident and critical illness, dental insurance options.
A graduate of the University of St. Thomas, Cornell said he spent 17 years of owning and operating an employee benefits consulting firm. In 2022, he sold his agency to AssuredPartners of Minnesota. Now, he represents AssuredPartners to broker, consult and advise employers with employee benefit offerings. He explained that AssuredPartners is an international brokerage company that is a full service insurance agency with a local office approach.
Cornell, whose clients include Panera Bread and Schneiderman's, said "We all have a different definition of what's affordable," explained Cornell.
Chamber director Jane Batho said the session provided a lot of important information for Chamber members.
Chamber members who attended the luncheon were: Penny Carr, at Taylor Truckline; Dayna Norvold, with Rice County Habitat for Humanity; Randy Yoder of Buji ActionCoach; Parker Gamino with AT&T; Karsten Signh with KYMN Radio; Jill Dereng with Northfield Montessori; Tim Fischer with Premier Bank; Dayna Norvold with Rice County Habitat; and Wynden Schlichter with Rock Hard Construction.