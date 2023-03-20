In today's ultra tight labor market, providing additional benefits, like paid time off, continuing education and dental and vision plans, are a great way to recruit and retain new employees, according to the most recent speaker at the Northfield Chamber luncheon.

IMG_0522.JPG

David Cornell, an employee benefits advisor with AssuredPartners, spoke to a group of Northfield Chamber of Commerce members at the March membership luncheon. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
IMG_0519.JPG

Ruth's on Stafford hosting the March Chamber membership luncheon. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
IMG_0520.JPG

Many of the Chamber membership luncheon attendees had specific benefit insurance questions for David Cornell. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
IMG_0518.JPG

Northfield Chamber of Commerce and Tourism director Jane Bartho introduced David Cornell at Wednesday's membership luncheon. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
IMG_0521.JPG

Some of David Cornell's clients at Assured Partners include Panera Bread and Schneiderman's Furniture. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments