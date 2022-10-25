154A2139.CR2.jpg

Some of the Expo organizers stand beside the electric school bus. (Photo courtesy of Lucy Rand)

Solar panels, lithium battery return barrels, an electric truck and an electric school bus were all on display at the Recharge Northfield Electric Vehicle Expo and Test Drive. The second annual event with 17 exhibitors and 15 environmentally conscious community collaborators, was held the morning of Oct. 15 at the parking lot of the Northfield Middle School.

EV expo 3.JPG

A strong, brisk wind did not deter people from coming out the to the Northfield Middle School parking lot to learn more about environmentally conscious measures last Saturday morning. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
EV expo 4.JPG

Beth Kalistad of MNDot speaks to the assembled group. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
EV expo 5.JPG

In order to test drive an electric vehicle, people had to show their drivers license and fill out forms. Over 106 people test drove the EVs that morning. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
EV expo 6.JPG

Brian Riebe of Burnsville brought his Testa 3 to Northfield to encourage others to buy EVs. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
EV expo 7.JPG

Rolf Bolstad stands by an electric truck that would eliminate the need for drivers to pay the high diesel prices at the pump. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com) 
EV expo 1.JPG

Between 75 and 100 community members attended the second annual Expo Saturday morning. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

{span}Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.{/span}

