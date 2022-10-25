Solar panels, lithium battery return barrels, an electric truck and an electric school bus were all on display at the Recharge Northfield Electric Vehicle Expo and Test Drive. The second annual event with 17 exhibitors and 15 environmentally conscious community collaborators, was held the morning of Oct. 15 at the parking lot of the Northfield Middle School.
One of the biggest draws of the Expo was the chance to inspect the electric vehicles parked on the outer drive that were available for test drives. From Teslas to Jeeps and Chevy Voltas and Mustangs to BMWs, the EV cars provided attendees a hands-on way to experience the quiet, comfort and power of an electric vehicle.
One hundred and six community members took advantage of the chance to test drive an electric car around a 10-minute prescribed route. Each test drive represented a donation to support the Northfield Shares Sustainability Fund, said Carrie Carroll, executive director of Northfield Shares.
A survey participants filled out after their test drive with the vehicle’s owner recorded that 88% said they were “somewhat more likely” to purchase an electric vehicle, said Recharge America’s Aaron Monson.
“We wanted to once again showcase Minnesota’s EV resources,” said Monson. “People may not know they can save up to $7500 on most plug-in electric vehicles through the Federal Tax Credit.”
Brian Riebe of Burnsville has been plugging in rather than filling up for a few years. Riebe brought his blue Tesla 3 to the Expo — along with specially designed stickers that state “Brian Riebe Drives Electric” — because he said he wants to promote EVs.
Riebe opened up the hood to reveal a child’s seat was stored in a compartment where a gas-powered engine would normally be found. He explained where the electricity was stored underneath the passengers. Riebe popped open the back compartment to reveal where the electric cord was stored, as well as how easy it was to plug in.
“The first few times I drove by a gas station and didn’t have to stop to buy gas felt fantastic,” he said. “Now I just stop at gas stations to buy snacks. I love saving money not buying gas.”
Riebe explained that his current $65,000 Tesla was actually the second EV he’s owned. He said it took awhile for his muscle memory to kick in to smoothly operate the touch screen computer, feather the brakes and to learn the directional commands guided by the stick near the steering wheel.
With no keys and no ignition, the EV starts with sikply stepping on the brake and moving the stick to drive. Most electric vehicles can quickly and quietly accelerate, so he said drivers have to re-learn how to use the foot peddles.
Other innovative features include the huge front-to-back moon roof and the humorous voice commands. “If you want to turn on the seat warmers, the voice asks if you want two bacons,” he said.
A community collaboration
“While it was a windy and brisk day, there was a great turnout and we were very happy to have such amazing participation by community members,” said Carroll. “The collaboration with RCAT, the City, School District, Rotary and of course Recharge America was great.”
Carroll explained that a year ago after the first Recharge Northfield event, Northfield Shares received contributions from Recharge, Olseth and Schmidtke Family Foundations as well as an anonymous donor in order to create an environmental sustainability (ES) fund.
“Individuals, families, and/or organizations who want to support ES initiatives in our community long into the future, we encourage you to consider this fund,” she said. “The larger the fund, the bigger the grants down the road. That’s the power of our community foundation — providing vehicles for charitable and legacy giving by Northfielders today to support Northfield forever.”
If anyone is interested in learning more about Northfield Shares, northfieldshares.org, the ES fund, making a contribution northfieldshares.org/managed-funds
“The more we do today, the more it will support tomorrow,” said Carroll.