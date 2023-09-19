In 2008, Northfield's flowers, landscaping and tidiness began to bloom in earnest, thanks in part to Judy Code.

Judy Code served as emcee of the kiosk memorial dedication ceremony. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Members of the Northfield community turned out for the dedication Wednesday afternoon. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Lynne Pfister Lamp's husband was on hand at the memorial kiosk dedication. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Lee Swan, husband of gardener Dotty Swan, spoke on behalf of his late wife, a lover of flowers and children. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
The six-sided educational kiosk contains horticultural information for both children and adults. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Guests at the memorial kiosk dedication enjoyed conversations and snacks after the ribbon cutting. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
  

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

