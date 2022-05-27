Marshall-based artist John Sterner has a special connection to eagles.
Sterner, whose heritage is half Lakota and half German, shared some eagle-themed stories during a recent program about public art moderated by Dundas sculptor Mac Gimse.
In 2021, the city of Northfield commissioned Sterner to produce a 15-foot tall eagle steel sculpture titled, "Wanbli Mitakuye Oyasin" or "Eagle Relatives."
"Eagles float in my dreams and in my visions," he told the assembled crowd Monday afternoon in the Northfield Public Library atrium. "I saw three of them on my drive to Northfield earlier today."
The new sculpture, which was funded through the 1 Percent for the Arts program and with a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council, will be installed in the next week or so, depending on the weather.
With help from his 21-year old son Elijah and a friend from Idaho, who was flying into Minnesota this week to help with the finishing touches, Sterner said they are "madly working" to complete the sculpture.
With cold weather in March and April that prevented much progress on welding outdoors, Sterner said he's also encountered supply chain problems, bottling up access to key materials.
"I've been waiting three weeks for an order of rebar to be delivered," he said. "I also ran out of welding rod."
Sterner, who sculpts outside a barn on his property in Marshall, also teaches K-12 art classes at Lakeview High School in Cottonwood. He has served on the faculty at Southwest Minnesota State University, where his bronze Mustang greets visitors at the entrance.
Prior to his job as Northfield city administrator, Ben Martig served as city administrator in Marshall from 2008-16. Martig said he worked with Sterner on two public art projects, each time involving the placement of a bronze statue of a founding community member at the gateway to downtown and another a bronze mustang near the entrance of Southwest Minnesota State University.
"Both projects tied his sculptures to the land, creating beautiful and meaningful public spaces," Martig said.
The Northfield commission, which will accessible to all and is meant to contribute to the cultural fabric of the community, will be similar to the Marshall projects.
The eagle sculpture will be situated at the Third Street and Highway 3 intersection near the Cannon River, emphasizing the connection of the indigenous people to the earth and water, he said. A plague bearing the city's recently adopted Land Acknowledgement Statement will be included near the base.
A conversation about art in public
During the hour-long program moderated by Gimse, Sterner showed notebook pages of ink drawings depicting all sorts of real and abstracted soaring eagles. He explained how his artwork explores his own cultural search for identity and belonging and often evolves into an intersection of both.
"Eagles are precious," he said.
Then, Sterner displayed three or four of the many cardboard 3-D models of eagles he had brought to the library talk. Sterner explained how geometry and engineering figure into his designs.
"I went through many evolutions," he said. "I was trying to bend the wings to give the eagle more of a dramatic feeling."
In his home studio, Sterner said he puts the cardboard models on pottery wheels so he can spin them around to examine every angle.
"I walk by the site every day to and from work," said Natalie Draper, Northfield Public Library Director. "Even though the sculpture is not moving, it will look different from every angle and feel kinetic."