A Northfield man had an alcohol concentration more than three times the legal limit when he caused a four-vehicle crash in November that injured himself and four others, charges now say.
Treyvon Russle Paulson, 23, was charged with four counts of criminal vehicular operation Aug. 2 in Rice County District Court.
A crash reconstruction determined Paulson was going over 80 mph when he caused a crash the night of Nov. 15 on Highway 19 west of Northfield, the charges allege.
Paulson reportedly was in a westbound car and rear-ended a westbound SUV. The SUV was pushed into the eastbound lane and struck a Jeep. The Jeep rolled into a ditch. Paulson’s car reportedly went into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with another SUV.
Paulson was taken to a Minneapolis hospital with life-threatening injuries but survived. A blood test allegedly showed he had an alcohol concentration of 0.28. An empty alcohol bottle and a marijuana pipe were found in his vehicle.
The drivers of the other three vehicles as well as a passenger were taken to hospitals with significant injuries. A 34-year-old Northfield man had a broken hip, and his passenger, a 67-year-old Northfield woman, had a broken leg and internal bruising.
A 50-year-old California woman had two broken vertebrae, broken collarbone, and bruised lung. A 53-year-old Chanhassen woman had a broken pelvis, broken foot and blood pooling in her abdomen. She needed emergency surgery.
Paulson was issued a summons to make a first court appearance on Sept. 21.
It’s the third time Paulson has been accused of driving with an alcohol concentration more than twice the legal limit. He has a prior DWI conviction and a pending DWI charge.
In 2019 Paulson was found next to a vehicle in a ditch in Greenvale Township and a breathalyzer 0.17. He was sentenced to two years of probation.
In February Paulson was stopped in Northfield for driving without lights after dark. A breathalyzer allegedly showed he had an alcohol concentration of 0.26.
Paulson also is on probation for possession of a short-barreled shotgun.
