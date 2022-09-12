The 2022 Ambassadors Hailey Malecha, Amaya Monroe and Ella Pribyl pose with Junior Ambassadors Elouise Jones and Madilyn Malecha before Saturday's first of four historical re-enactments. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn,com)
The crowd patiently awaits the 11 a.m. bank raid re-enactment on Saturday morning. Free ear plugs were distributed before the gun shots were fired. Blanks were used to simulate real gunfire. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn,com)
Edina Realty's Tim Freeland served as the emcee of all eight Bank Raid Re-Enactments held at 408 Division Street. Two shows kicked off the weekend Friday night, with found shows Saturday and two shows concluding the festivities on Sunday. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn,com)
Local residents dressed in period costumes from 1876 paraded up and down Division Street before the bank raid action begins during each of the eight shows featuring Northfielders. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn,com)
The bleachers were filled with people eager to witness the bank raid re-enactments staged eight times over the course of three days during this year's annual Defeat of Jesse James Days. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn,com)
