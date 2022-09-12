gunfight19.JPG

Smoke from guns filled the air during the live-action bank raid re-enactment last weekend. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn,com)
Cooper Magnusson with his grandfather Del Miller work the crowd on Division Street Saturday morning for the day's first of four re-enactments. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn,com)
The 2022 Ambassadors Hailey Malecha, Amaya Monroe and Ella Pribyl pose with Junior Ambassadors Elouise Jones and Madilyn Malecha before Saturday's first of four historical re-enactments. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn,com)
Barb Budd, American Sign Language coordinator prepares to translate the historic sequence of events dramatized in the bank raid re-enactment. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn,com)
The crowd patiently awaits the 11 a.m. bank raid re-enactment on Saturday morning. Free ear plugs were distributed before the gun shots were fired. Blanks were used to simulate real gunfire. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn,com)
Proceeds from sales of special pink pins and patches for the Pink Patch Project would fund breast cancer research. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn,com)
Edina Realty's Tim Freeland served as the emcee of all eight Bank Raid Re-Enactments held at 408 Division Street. Two shows kicked off the weekend Friday night, with found shows Saturday and two shows concluding the festivities on Sunday. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn,com)
Local residents dressed in period costumes from 1876 paraded up and down Division Street before the bank raid action begins during each of the eight shows featuring Northfielders. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn,com)
Historically accurate costumes were donned by locals who participated in the eight Bank Raid Re-Enactments last weekend. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn,com)
DJJD buttons and VIP reservations were required for bleacher seating directly across from the bank at 408 Division Street during the bank raid re-enactments. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn,com)
Skilled horsemen portraying the Jesse James Gang members ride down Division Street during the first re-enactment of four on Saturday morning. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn,com)
Dressed in period riding dusters, the outlaws dismount their horses and enter the bank. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn,com)
The bleachers were filled with people eager to witness the bank raid re-enactments staged eight times over the course of three days during this year's annual Defeat of Jesse James Days. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn,com)

