With Jami Reister sitting in as mayor pro tem, the Northfield City Council deliberated more than two and a half hours last week on issues ranging from downtown redevelopment to water management and cannabinoid regulations.
After Michael Lander, of the Lander Group, presented an introduction with photos on design projects his development firm has completed, including those in St. Paul and White Bear Lake, the council approved the Lander Group for the downtown redevelopment project that would likely forge public and private partnerships.
On March 30, the Northfield News reported the sale of the historic buildings at Fifth and Water streets to the city. The purchase price for the Northfield News building was $1.2 million and $900,000 for the Ameriprise building.
City Administrator Ben Martig said in July that the property acquisitions provide an opportunity to establish an attractive, expanded gateway into downtown that capitalizes on the location adjacent to the historic district, while running along the riverfront. The City Council intends to redevelop the Fifth and Water street area, where the existing liquor store and Ameriprise buildings sit, to be a mixed-use, multi-story complex, housing the new Northfield Liquor Store and other complementary amenities for private and public uses.
Councilor Sean Allen said this was a great project and concept.
"I can't wait to see this happen," he said.
Councilor Jessica Peterson White said the redevelopment project would be wonderful for Northfield.
"The Lander Group gets us," she said. "It will be a great fit."
Councilor Reister thanked Nate Carlson, economic development coordinator for the city of Northfield and his team for their hard work leading up to selecting the preferred developer.
"There was a clear consensus to move forward with the Lander Group," said Reister. "Thanks to everyone for the organized, well presented, inspiring and thoughtful process."
Flood management
Next on the agenda was the review of surface water management and flood control policy as it related to neighborhood flooding issues. David Bennett, public works director and city engineer, started off the discussion saying there would not be any action on the topic at the present time.
Bennett said the city adopted a climate action plan on Nov. 5, 2019, that would cost $1.5 million targeting improvement to the water management system and identified impacted properties.
Since that plan was improved, Bennett said more capital improvements and more climate adaption and resiliency green initiatives have been added raising the cost well above $3 million.
Two community members affected by water issues addressed the council, explaining their personal property had recently decreased in value.
"The city's engineering department was studying the effects of climate change on flood plains in Northfield," said Bennett. "We are looking for solutions to damage of residential properties."
One option used in other communities is to purchase homes outright, remove them from the flooded area or pay for the renovations.
"The idea is to avoid a costly public works project that would involve expansion of the storm sewer capacity," he said.
Councilor Brad Ness, an insurance agent, said he sees strong liability issues by doing work on private property.
The council will readdress the policy at the Sept. 20 regular meeting.