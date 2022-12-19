...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS
WEEK...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several
inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will
be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold
air will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming
very difficult or impossible. This event could be life-
threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below
to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this week should be
adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the
last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage
and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday through late
Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for western
and southwestern Minnesota Thursday morning through Saturday
morning. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect for central and south
central Minnesota Thursday morning through Saturday morning.
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions
possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches possible.
Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch,
dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as
40 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday morning
through late Friday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening
situation if you get stranded traveling late this week.
Consider adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
Weather Alert
Jake Reilly, community development director, was part of a team presenting the preliminary plans for Northfield's downtown development during Thursday's Rotary Club meeting. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Community development consultant, Bruce Jacobson, discussed some preliminary ideas for developing Northfield's downtown corridor which stretches north to south along the Cannon River. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
The future of downtown Northfield was presented in a slideshow Thursday, as Community Development Director Jake Reilly and consultant Bruce Jacobson outlined the beginning phase of a multi-year redevelopment project.
"Downtown Northfield is continuing to develop and grow," said Reilly, who has been in his position just half a year.
To get the conversation started on what shape the development plan will take in the next few years, he said the city is launching a series of community forums designed to gather suggestions.
The presentation to the Northfield Rotary Club, which was hosted by City Administrator Ben Martig, was the first of many the development team will be delivering in the community over the course of the next year.
"We will be hosting public open houses this spring," said Martig. Details will be forthcoming in the new year.
Consultant Bruce Jacobson emphasized the project was currently in the early, preliminary stages.
He explained that the downtown development would include improvements to Bridge Square, the city-owned buildings at Fifth and Water streets, which include the municipal liquor store and former Northfield News building, Ames Mill Dam, which is owned by Post Company, and the Loop, which basically emcompasses the downtown riverwalk on both sides of the Cannon River, including Riverside Lion's Park.
Reilly said plans for developing the Archer House location would be revealed in the coming year.
The downtown development plan would not just consider improving existing buildings but take into consideration the public spaces around them and the relationship the public has to the natural habitat around the riverfront, said Jacobson.
The plan will not only consider how the public would access and utilize the area, but it will take into account how parking will be affected and how delivery and service vehicles, like the city's garbage and recycling collectors, access the area.
Another important aspect of the development, at the "heart of the issue," is how to incorporate the climate action plan. This consideration touches upon best practices for waste reduction and stormwater management, Jacobson said.
This will be a great opportunity to both learn about our city's future and to engage in the discussions that help form it, said Rotary Club president Brad Frago.
The presentation drew many questions from the attentive audience, some related to access, cost, scope and timing. Post-It-Notes and pens were dispensed to every table with the goal of gathering public feedback from each member.
"Everything is on the table right now," said Jacobson.