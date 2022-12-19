The future of downtown Northfield was presented in a slideshow Thursday, as Community Development Director Jake Reilly and consultant Bruce Jacobson outlined the beginning phase of a multi-year redevelopment project.

IMG_0059.JPG

Jake Reilly, community development director, was part of a team presenting the preliminary plans for Northfield's downtown development during Thursday's Rotary Club meeting. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
IMG_0061.JPG

Community development consultant, Bruce Jacobson, discussed some preliminary ideas for developing Northfield's downtown corridor which stretches north to south along the Cannon River. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

