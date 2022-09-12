Many Northfield residents warmly welcomed DJJD visitors by decorating their front steps with clever and colorful cowboy displays in keeping with the wild west theme of the festival. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Many of the Sundowner Car Club vehicles on display Saturday sported historical trinkets like dice hanging from the rear view mirror as part of the exhibition package. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Four hundred runners participated in the 5K and 15K Outlaw Run races Sunday morning. The runs were sponsored by the Northfield Historical Society. Runners who signed up in advance received a sheriff badge medal and a green Outlaw Run tee-shirt. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
The Bingo on Bridge Square tent was filled with players who played from 12 p.m. Noon to 12 a.m. midnight on Saturday, and 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Thursday and Friday, and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
The Defeat of Jesse James Days Committee will likely be talking about last weekend's festival for years. And, likely counting the money for a few more days.
The picture-perfect weather attracted larger than usual crowds at all scheduled events spread across the city and throughout the five day festival.
"You know, there’s estimates of, over five days on average, 200,000 plus people that come and participate in some form in the Defeat of Jesse James Days," said Galen Malecha, chair of Defeat of Jesse James Days committee. "That’s a lot of people visiting Northfield. There’s a lot of dollars brought into this community in a five day period of time.”
