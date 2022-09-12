cornhole1.JPG

The always-popular Cornhole Tournament started at noon on Saturday and featured pre-registered teams of two in competition in the Entertainment Center. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Many Northfield residents warmly welcomed DJJD visitors by decorating their front steps with clever and colorful cowboy displays in keeping with the wild west theme of the festival. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Unique trophies made out of spark plugs were awarded to Sundowner Car Club winners in many categories Saturday afternoon. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

The Defeat of Jesse James Days Committee will likely be talking about last weekend's festival for years. And, likely counting the money for a few more days.

The DJJD Car Show, organized by the Sundowner Car Club, filled Riverside Park Saturday with classic cars of all kinds, colors and styles. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
The Bingo on Bridge Square tent was filled with players who played from 12 p.m. Noon to 12 a.m. midnight on Saturday, and 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Thursday and Friday, and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com) 
Four hundred runners participated in the 5K and 15K Outlaw Run races Sunday morning. The runs were sponsored by the Northfield Historical Society. Runners who signed up in advance received a sheriff badge medal and a green Outlaw Run tee-shirt. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Many of the Sundowner Car Club vehicles on display Saturday sported historical trinkets like dice hanging from the rear view mirror as part of the exhibition package. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
The Lion's Club pavilion in Riverside Park offered food options for car show attendees Saturday. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
This old Packard was one of hundreds of cars on display in Riverside Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission was $2 with a DJJD button. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Most classic cars on display in Riverside Park popped the hood for closer inspection by viewers of motors and decals. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

