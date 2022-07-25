Now that coronavirus restrictions have mostly subsided, the Rice County Fair garnered a big turnout. Even in the face of a heatwave, thunderstorm and even a fight that broke out, fair officials and vendors said it was one of the best crowds they’ve seen in years.
Notably, Saturday began with storms raging through southern Minnesota, causing power outages in Owatonna, Northfield and Rochester. Fortunately for fair-goers, other than light storms around noon, Faribault avoided any significant damage.
“The rain was in the morning, which is our slower time anyways,” said Cassandra White, who helped at Patty Anderson’s Corn Stand. “I don’t think it really hurt us too much.”
Although the storms weren’t a significant burden for the rides and vendors, the tractor pull was cancelled.
“I’d say a big bummer was the tractor pull,” White said. “That’s the one thing the rain did do. They decided to cancel really early when they probably could have came, but that’s their deal. It’s their equipment, their tractors, but the rain did hinder that.”
In addition to storms and rain, fair-goers found themselves in the midst of a heatwave. Patty Anderson, the owner of the corn stand and a member of the Rice County Fair Board, said she thought the weather had less impact because of people’s newfound appreciation for public events.
“The heat always takes its toll a little bit, but people still came out,” Anderson said. “I think that post-COVID makes people understand that your right to go out and do things like this can go away really quickly.”
Anderson also said that business was much better this year for the corn stand, especially compared to the last few years.
“It went a lot better,” she said. “Last year, I think we got shut down a little bit. The year before, we got shut down because of COVID. This year was very steady. I actually could’ve used maybe three helpers, instead of two.”
The corn stand wasn’t the only one that did better numbers this year. Lupe Martinez is an Owatonna resident and the owner of the El Rey del Taco truck, another vendor at the fair.
Martinez has parked his food truck at the County Fair for the past eight years. As he, a few of his kids and some of their friends cleaned up Monday, he said he sees growing success each year at the fair.
“We always have a good turnout at the fair,” said Martinez. “We sell a lot of food, especially the fruit drinks that we have. People always really enjoy those. It’s been getting better and better every year that we’re here.”
As he scrubbed the last of the dirty dishes, Martinez expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the fair’s inclusion of his truck.
Deputy Rice County Sheriff Joe Yetzer said there was a “large disturbance” Saturday night that resulted in one non-serious injury. The Sheriff’s Office also investigated threat reports but determined the threats were not credible. Otherwise Yetzer said the fair went smoothly from a public safety standpoint.
Anderson said she also felt grateful for the Rice County Fair Board’s hard work to put the event together.
“Kudos to the Rice County Fair Board for helping us have a successful year and for all their hard work,” she said. “This is a year-long process for these guys. I don’t think they get enough recognition for all that they do. It’s amazing what it takes to put this on.”