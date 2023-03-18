With interest rates and inflation on the rise, overheated housing markets across the country started to cool off last year. Yet with demand for available housing still far outstripping supply, the local housing sector remains extremely competitive.

Home for Sale

The housing market remains extremely competitive in southern Minnesota. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments