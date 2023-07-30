Many Crazy Daze shoppers got out early Thursday morning to avoid the excessive heat. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Sales started for most downtown merchants at 7 a.m. Thursday. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Lines for clothes shoppers at Rare Pair started forming early Thursday morning. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.
