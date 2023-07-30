Craze Days1.jpg

Many Crazy Daze shoppers got out early Thursday morning to avoid the excessive heat. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
CrazyDays3.jpg

Lines for clothes shoppers at Rare Pair started forming early Thursday morning. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
CrazyDays2.jpg

Sales started for most downtown merchants at 7 a.m. Thursday. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
  

