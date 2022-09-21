Rice County Historical Society Museum

The Rice County Historical Museum will host Todd Finney, a young Dakota man, at 7 p.m. Thursday. He will give an indigenous perspective about the 38 Dakota men who were hanged after U.S.-Dakota War. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Toward the end of the American Civil War, U.S. settlers found themselves in yet another fight, this time against the Dakota people.

Concentration Camps.JPG

“Dakota people in tipis in a concentration camp on the Minnesota River below Fort Snelling, ca. 1863” (Photograph by Benjamin Franklin Upton via the Rice County Historical Society)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments