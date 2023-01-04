...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Peggy Sheldon has taught creativity for 25 years, but her four-session January class at FiftyNorth will mark the first time her students will be older adults. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
An internet search will tell you that creative people often exhibit traits like, “Originality and imagination (unusual, unique, novel ideas); elaboration (ability to explain ideas in detail); flexibility, curiosity, resistance to closure (ability to generate multiple solutions); and complexity (detail and implications of ideas; recognition of patterns, similarities and differences).”
If you have one or more of these traits, perhaps you’d like to be in the same room with others who do, too. You’re in luck this month, because FiftyNorth is offering its first ever class about creativity in the first month of the new year.
Although instructor Peggy Sheldon has been teaching creativity for more than two decades, this class marks the first time her students will be older adults.
Which may pose quite a challenge for the teacher who has been nurturing creativity in children starting in third grade up through college students. Sheldon established the United States Academic Triathlon to help middle school students become more creative, while having fun at the same time. Not only did she establish and market the original program, she also wrote the curriculum.
But why would adults approach creativity so differently than children?
“Fifth graders, even more so than eighth graders, have no rules when it comes to being creative,” explained Sheldon one morning last week while sipping lattes. “Adults have learned to live within social constructs and thus, they stay well within their comfort zones.”
Sheldon hopes her classes will help adults give themselves permission to color outside of the lines. In her classes, there are no wrong answers. There will certainly be, stead, moments of clarity and discovery.
“When we give people the right tools to work with, then they can go outside, lay on their backs and take the time to try to find the shapes of animals in the clouds,” she said. “This approach is reinforcing positive risk taking.”
Sheldon said by the time people become adults they are conditioned by life’s lessons to always be careful. But where’s the fun in that?
“My classes will be filled with brainstorming, laughter and problem solving,” she said. “Students will be given permission to be silly and to celebrate the joy of thinking creatively.”
Raising bright pennies
Sheldon, who has three adult children with her attorney husband Dale, said raising her own two sons and a daughter may have contributed to her lifelong ability to love games and playtime designed to enhance the experience and joy creative thinking brings.
“We have three bright pennies, who were all enrolled in the gifted program in Minnetonka,” she explained. “I decided there has to be a better way to teach creativity so that mothers and teachers did not need to work so hard to keep up with the bright bulbs.”
Sheldon said that her personal mantra is that she’s “73 going on 12 because of her love for play and imagination.”
Not only does she likes to play challenging and stimulating mind games but she also likes to conger “What if . . .” scenarios. As an English and Theater major at the University of Minnesota, Sheldon said she changed her focus to journalism
Sheldon’s four Creativity Class sessions at FiftyNorth will be held on consecutive Thursdays in January from 10-11 a.m. All four sessions have different themes, beginning with “How do they think this stuff up?” on Thursday, Jan. 5.; “What’s the big idea?” on Jan. 12; “Now there’s a thought!” on Jan. 19; and conclude on Thursday, Jan. 26 with “Wanna come out and play?”
Michelle Loken, program coordinator at FiftyNorth said that when Peggy approached mher about teaching a creativity class, it really piqued her interest. “We like to offer a wide array of classes, so there is something for everyone,” said Loken. “This unique class has never been offered at FiftyNorth before. I think the take away will be to spark different thought processes and engage minds, all while having fun!”