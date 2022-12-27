Salaries dominated the discussion at the Rice County Board of Commissioners meeting, while other action items included approval of the previously discussed park improvement plan and a regional park application.
The future county attorney and newly elected county sheriff both were awarded raises Tuesday, though the incoming top lawyer did not receive as much as he requested.
On a 3-2 vote, the commissioners also gave themselves a modest raise.
Incoming county attorney Brian Mortenson requested a salary of $161,000 for 2023, which is the same amount outgoing County Attorney John Fossum received this year.
Mortenson touted his successes as an assistant county attorney and shared some of his plans for new initiatives.
“I have tried more cases in my six years than any of our other attorneys,” he said. He noted that he prosecuted seven cases that went to trial this year, six of which resulted in guilty verdicts and one in which the defendant entered a guilty plea before the trial concluded.
Mortenson noted that eight attorneys have left the office in three years, and he said he will work to improve retention. He said he also plans to start an in-house training program for new attorneys and will explore the feasibility of starting a specialty court for offenders who have mental health issues.
But noting his lack of experience leading a county attorney’s office, commissioners weren’t convinced Mortenson deserves the same salary as his predecessor.
Commissioner Jeff Docken noted John Fossum started at $118,000 and calculated inflation would put that at about $145,000 in today’s dollars.
“I’m just looking at your experience here,” Docken said. “I think ($145,000) is a fair and equitable place to start."
Other commissioners agreed, passing Docken’s recommendation unanimously.
Sheriff Jesse Thomas requested and unanimously was granted a 2023 salary of $156,000. That’s a jump from the less than $144,000 he is receiving this year, but he noted the percentage increase is less than was awarded to his deputies and sergeants.
Thomas was appointed sheriff in November 2021, following a retirement, and was elected last month to stay in the post for another four years.
He noted he has kept his department’s spending under budget this year and negotiated a more financially favorable five-year service contract with Morristown. He also noted he is helping oversee the construction of the new public safety center, acquired a grant to fund new radios, and is visiting town board meetings in an effort to improve relationships with the townships. He said the department is still struggling to fill open jail officer positions.
Commissioners thought his year of experience as sheriff, and his years as chief deputy before that, merited a raise.
“He’s been a good representative of Rice County,” said Commissioner Dave Miller. “I don’t think I would do this job for that kind of money. I would have to ask for twice that. It’s a tough job and I thank you for wanting to do it.”
A divided board set their own 2023 salary at just under $41,500, plus a per diem of $85 each day they have a meeting. The board chair will receive a slightly higher salary of just over $42,000.
That’s a less than 3% increase in the salary and a $10 increase in the per diem. Commissioners Docken, Galen Malecha and Steve Underdahl thought the increase was merited.
“I think it’s important we keep pace with the market,” Underdahl said, before noting that he does not accept the per diem pay.
But Miller and board chair Jim Purfeerst were opposed.
“We get paid very well for what we do, I feel,” said Miller, who won’t be on the board next year. He noted he did not accept a raise for his board service for the last several years and said the commissioners should “stand with” the many county residents who are not receiving raises from their employers.
Purfest said he would support a per diem increase, only if the annual salary was reduced.
Other action
Other items approved by the County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday included approval of a new parks improvement plan that was previously discussed at last week’s board workshop. When funding becomes available, the document recommends upgrades to a number of county parks. Bathroom and trail upgrades are among the most common recommendations.
The board also authorized county staff to apply for regional park designation for the Cannon River Wilderness Area, located between Faribault and Dundas.
If approved by the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission, the designation would allow the county to seek state Legacy Amendment grants to support improvements such as restrooms and new trails in the 850-acre park.
The board also approved land “conveyances” essentially giving away three small undevelopable parcels of land that fell into tax forfeiture.
The most prominent of the parcels is at 805 Central Ave. in downtown Faribault. A historic but dilapidated house on the site was recently torn down.
The lot is too small to build a new house, so the land will be given to the residential property owner to the north. The new owner will pay a small sum to the county to cover the administrative expenses of transferring ownership.