Rural citizens came out in force at Tuesday’s public hearing regarding Rice County’s 2022 five redistricting proposals.
As a result, Rice County’s commissioners approved Plan 4 on a 4-1 vote. Plan 4 retains current district boundaries and retains a distribution of voter representation most similar to its current form. Rice County’s commissioner districts will continue to tilt more toward rural representation than urban for the next decade.
“Agriculture is a huge deal here as far as economic contributions to the county,” said Jeff Docken, who represents Rice County’s overwhelmingly rural District 5. “As a farmer myself, I want my voice heard, and many other ag people have the same interest; that was part of the concern with Plan 3.”
Plan 3 would have shifted Rice County to a roughly 58% urban, 42% rural representation among its commissioner districts.
It was predominantly people representing the county’s agricultural interests who flowed into the commissioners’ meeting room at the Rice County Government Center on Tuesday.
Over a dozen citizens took the opportunity to share their Plan 4 preference in short statements to the commissioners. Rice County Tax Property Tax and Elections Director Denise Anderson read several more constituent comments in favor or Plan 4 that arrived via email, letter or voicemail.
Referencing one of the redistricting principles the commissioners adopted in January, rural Northfield resident Glen Castore was among those stepping forward to speak.
“I draw your attention to principle No. 8, about preserving communities of interest,” Castore said. “The ag community has a common interest … and Plan 4 is the only one that protects it. Plan 4 most clearly represents the principles you adopted in January.”
Jeff Schultz of Walcott Township pointed out that three of the five redistricting proposals were presented or advocated for by organizations based outside of Rice County.
“What concerned me the most is that one proposal was presented by an organization based in St. Paul, one from Minneapolis and the third one from the League of Women Voters includes parts of Rice County but also Dakota and Goodhue counties,” said Schultz. "Plan 4 is 100% from Rice County people.”
A smaller number of advocates for Plan 3 were also present, including two Northfield residents: Sinda Nichols of the League of Women Voters and Mar Valdecantos, representing Minnesota Immigrant Movement.
“Historically, communities of color and immigrant communities are excluded from access to power,” Valdecantos said. “The community of color is responsible for increasing Minnesota’s population and is responsible for the state holding onto its eight Congressional districts. Their voices need to be distributed equitably.”
Nichols echoed that view, emphasizing that Plan 3 wouldn’t split up the Viking Terrace Mobile Home Park in Northfield and dilute its largely minority population’s representation.
“We urge you to adopt the League of Women Voters plan [Plan 3] because it unites communities of shared concern and is most in the spirit of the principles and options before us today,” Nichols said.
Another Plan 3 supporter, Alyssa Melby, advocated via a Zoom appearance, and Anderson read three additional letters supporting Plan 3.
Faribault City Administrator Tim Murray submitted a letter saying Faribault could get behind Plans 3, 4 or 5. No officials from other cities weighed in.
District 2 Commissioner Galen Malecha — whose Northfield constituency is the most populous in the county at 13,181 — was cast the lone dissenting vote amid the passionate, present chorus of Plan 4 advocates.
“I support Plan 3,” said Malecha prior to the vote. “I’m not dissing the ag community. I’ve always supported ag, and my parents grew up on farms, and their parents. But I’m representing my constituents. The majority of calls I received were for Plan 3, so I’m supporting their wishes.”
Following the meeting, Malecha acknowledged that the attending crowd of rural representatives definitely held sway with his fellow commissioners. Nevertheless, he promised to continue doing his best to attend to the needs of his Northfield constituents, including its increasing minority population.
“That’s the fastest growing population in Rice County and in the state as a whole,” said Malecha. “We need to take those communities into consideration when redistricting because they’re part of our community and need to be as fairly represented as everyone else in the county.
In other business, the County Board of Commissioners:
- Approved a request from Deputy Administrator-Community Services Rick Gieseke to renew the social services department contract with Healthy Community Initiative for the Child Care Assistance Program Navigator. The two-year contract, totaling $116,520, is paid for with American Recovery Act Plan funds and supports access to affordable childcare, which Gieseke said is essential for the county’s economic vitality.
- Appointed Commissioners Jeff Docken and Jim Purfeerst to the 2022 canvassing board.
- Heard that three interested parties attended a Monday informational meeting regarding 805 Central Ave., Faribault, the 1855 property that is destined for demolition unless someone agrees to move the structure. The due date for proposals is May 6.