At last Tuesday's City Council meeting, Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott presented a report for the third quarter of 2022, before introducing a new employee and a new document that encapsulates a year's worth of the city's calls of service and crime statistics for 2021.
Elliott introduced Katie Beer, a data coordinator for the Northfield Police Department who was hired in February to process the Department's statistics. Beer joined Elliott at the podium to discuss the findings for the third quarter, which saw 8,512 calls for service, an increase of 3% from the 8,271 calls in the second quarter, and a larger increase from the 7,514 calls from the third quarter of 2021.
Beer explained that group A crimes, more serious ones, actually decreased 24%, while group B crimes, those representing less violent crimes, was up over 200%. She said that figure was not alarming, though, when the total offences equaled just 34 cases. Beer said DWIs were up 22% during this period.
Elliott said the time period was marked by two significant calls — Elle Regan, the missing girl on July 2, and the fatal car versus bike crash on Aug. 2. He said his officers spent hours and hours on these calls, with interviews and investigations, far more than the public may realize.
While Northfield saw the highest increase in calls for service of its peer cities, rising to 41.7% from 2017, Elliott said he attributes that figure to his officers being pro-active, checking on businesses, talking to people in the parks and visiting housing developments.
"Northfield has the second lowest group A crime rate of its peer cities," he said. Northfield's peer cities with similar populations include Elk River, Rosemount, Faribault, Farmington, Hastings, Forest Lake and Red Wing.
Glossy annual report
Chief Elliott then unveiled a new undertaking for the Northfield Police Department: a glossy 28-page annual report that was compiled mainly by Beer.
"This annual report is a new endeavor for us," said Elliott. "We hope our residents find it helpful in learning more about our community and how to partner with us in our community safety efforts."
The document, which is available online by accessing the Department's website, contains crime reports on persons, society, property; arrests and citations, clearances, investigations, property and evidence records, crime rates and a crime heat map.
The report shows that drug offences have doubled, while larceny is down 53%. The reports list the top 10 calls for service starting with medical, then parking complaints, while suspicious activity, alarms and animal calls round out the top five.
Other statistics
The Police Department operated under an authorized budget of $4.35 million in 2021. The budget which is set by the City Council, provides the monetary resources for the Department operations. About 85% of the budget is spent on personnel costs and covers salary and benefits, as well as overtime costs.
Two new budget items added in 2021 were body cameras and an updated policy manual which includes online accessibility. Both initiatives modernize the Department’s operations and meet the expectations most citizens have for the Department. These initiatives are in alignment with 21st century policing reform objectives and industry best practices.
Of the eight cities compared, Northfield is the third smallest city, and had the most Calls For Service in 2021 with 30,018 calls. Faribault, the third largest city with an approximate population of 24,453, followed closely with 29,445 calls. Since 2017, Northfield has also had a tendency to have a higher call volume compared to the similar cities listed.
The hours from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. were the busiest hours for calls of 2021. With an average of 4292 calls per day, Sundays had approximately 20% less calls than average and Mondays had approximately 12% more than average.
The average calls per month in 2021 was 2501. March was the busiest month with 3132 calls, which is 25% higher than the average. November came in with the least amount of calls with 2154, 13% less than average.
Traffic stops in Northfield accounted for approximately 8% of the calls for service in 2021. Of those 2,431 traffic stops, 19% resulted in a citation. Traffic accidents accounted for less than 1% of the 30,018 calls for service in 2021. There were no fatal car accidents and 69% of the accidents were property damage only.
"The Northfield Police Department is here to partner with our community by protecting with honor, and serving with compassion," said Elliott.