Northfield Police Department Chief Mark Elliott stands at the Department office. (File photo/southernminn.com)

At last Tuesday's City Council meeting, Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott presented a report for the third quarter of 2022, before introducing a new employee and a new document that encapsulates a year's worth of the city's calls of service and crime statistics for 2021.

Did You Know?

On September 1, 2020, the Northfield Police Department transitioned from the Summary Reporting System (SRS), which utilized Part 1 and Part 2 Crimes, to the National Incident Based Reporting System (NIBRS), which utilizes Group A and Group B Offenses, to report crime to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and the FBI. This transition was required by the FBI to collect and provide more detailed, timely and reliable crime statistics.

A few key differences between the reporting systems are the SRS system has only 10 offense classifications while NIBRS has 24. The SRS system also only collected data on the most serious crime of the incident and ignored all others, while NIBRS collects data on all offenses of the incident. NIBRS also collects additional data such as race of suspects and victims, weapon information, type of injury per victim, as well as many other data elements that SRS did not.

Due to the contrast of how data was collected, and the recategorizing of the crimes, comparison of SRS and NIBRS data should be viewed with caution. Below is a chart showing the crime trends from 2017 to 2021 using Part 1/2 and Group A/B Offenses The abrupt stops and starts indicate when SRS reporting stopped and NIBRS reporting began.

