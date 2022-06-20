Public Works Director and City Engineer David Bennett was the man at the microphone during much of last week's two and a half hour work session for Northfield's city councilors and mayor.
Bennett, who oversees all of Northfield's engineering projects, reported on a range of projects from the drinking water treatment plant to street improvements and Bridge Square enhancements to the 10-year Capitol Investment Plan or CIP.
"There's just a lot going on right now," said Bennett in a later interview Monday afternoon.
Bennett told the work session attendees gathered around a single table in the center of their usual horseshoe arrangement, that many of the street reconstruction projects would dovetail with improvements to area bike trails as well.
"We're trying to fill in those gaps," he said.
Particular maintenance, patching and surface repair are scheduled for Heritage Drive to Roosevelt, parts of Maple Street, Wall Street and Jefferson Parkway.
Ben Martig, city administrator, asked Bennett if most of the bike trails were in good shape. Bennett replied the city was cleaning up the trail at one segment behind Kwik Trip on Fifth Street.
"We're getting the puzzle pieces put back together," he said.
Bennett then turned his report to parks and recreation projects in the CIP, including repairing the retaining wall and public restrooms at Babcock Park and the Riverside Park shelter; replacing the boards for the hockey rink at Babcock Park; and repairing the Spring Creek Park pedestrian bridge from Prairie Street to Huron Park.
Bennett said a few future projects needed to stay on the council radar: namely, a radiant heater for the Street Shop; re-plastering the city pool; expanding the street maintenance and park facility on Riverview Drive; and the ongoing solar energy study.
"With the hailstorms we had this spring, replacing damaged roofs will be coming forward on more city building," he said.
Regarding equipment replacements or upgrades, Bennett reported that a $345,000 grader needed replacement, as well as a $140,000 Toro mower, and a new $45,000 dump truck.
Turning to the water department projects, Bennett said, besides the $33 million to fund the new drinking water treatment plant, about $8 million was needed to fund stormwater projects and repairs caused by washout and old pipes. He said about $100,000 was spent each year to fund river wall maintenance on the downtown section of the Cannon River.
"Stay tuned for a draft of a revised parks plan probably being made public in July," said Bennett.
Riverfront and Bridge Square
Metro area independent consultants Bob Close and Bruce Jacobson delivered an updated version of the preliminary draft concept which divides Northfield's Bridge Square update plan into: The Square (East); The Park (West); The Frame; The Landing; The Woonerf; and The Bridge.
"We're not planning on moving the fountain or the memorial," said Jacobson. "But the space around the square will be flexible for food trucks and moveable furniture."
Close said the plans were revised after receiving positive feedback from the last two rounds of meetings with community members. For more details, those people would be invited back to the table, he said.
"For each group, this plan worked programmatically, which is a good thing," said Teresa Jensen, interim community development director.
The council also discussed the latest updates to the Riverfront Enhancement Plan, which includes riverside parks and locations across the city. The council has previously approved a sequence chart for that plan that it and staff continue to work through.
The sequences include: A) Establish Northfield's Cannon River Regional Park; B) Enhance and activate your riverfront parks; C) Complete your local and regional trail system; D) Explore Ames Mill Dam reconstruction options; E) Promote economic development and tourism destination.
Several steps have been taken by the city for each of those sequences, with the overall plan spanning 10 years, starting from 2020. See more information about the project at ci.northfield.mn.us/1267/Riverfront-Enhancement-Action-Plan.
Northfield's clean audit
Finance director Brenda Angelstad introduced Tom Olinger, a certified public auditor for Abdo. Olinger reported that the city received another "clean opinion" just like it has for the last 10-plus years.
Goodbye, Suzie
First Ward Councilor Suzie Nakasian joked that it was too bad her idea for public art — a giant smoking cereal bowl — never came to fruition. She said her last meeting as an elected official would be Tuesday, June 21. Nakasian has decided not to seek re-election to the seat she has held since 2010 and instead to finish early.
Before taking her leave, Nakasian suggested Northfield think about becoming a Bird City and thus attracting birders here to witness three international bird flyways.
"This could be a great way to attract tourists interested in bird flight patterns," she said.
Nakasian then told work session attendees that she had seen how successfully Reno, Nevada had turned its downtown waterway into a recreational spot for canoes and kayaks by channeling the water system: "Creating a plume for boats is a really good idea for us."
She added, "This is my last chance to raise these crazy ideas."