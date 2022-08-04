Following the state’s legalization of hemp-derived THC edibles, some businesses in the area are putting the cannabinoid substance on their shelves. With THC gummies now in high demand and entering the local market, the Northfield City Council debated whether or not to impose additional regulations on sellers.
A Minnesota state law was enacted in June permitting the sale of products with no more than 0.3% THC and no more than 5 milligrams of THC per serving to people at least 21 years old.
Northfield City Administrator Ben Martig said he was unfamiliar with some of the terms used regarding the topic of edible cannabinoid, so he started his presentation with a definition slide, explaining that Delta-9 THC is the legal distinction between marijuana and hemp.
He summarized the current situation by explaining that state law allows municipalities to regulate sales, penalties and licensing. City Attorney Chris Hood said, via video, that licensing the products in town, similar to tobacco and alcohol, would be much easier and more effective.
The options the city has include limiting the number of licenses to sell the products, expanding the qualifications of the license holder, conducting inspections and testing of the products, limiting how and where the products can be sold, and determining how the products are displayed.
"We also have the option to pause for up to a year while we study the issue," said Martig. "Other cities, like Dundas and Faribault, are scrambling to research the issue."
Martig said the timeline will include meeting with the Northfield Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention (NASAP) on Aug. 11 to query the group's ideas on the matter.
Chief Elliott said, because the state passed a law July 1, allowing the sale of edibles in Minnesota, the governing board overseeing the controlled substance was currently the Minnesota Board of Pharmacies.
City attorney Hood said the council could draft an ordinance to use as a base, mirroring that of tobacco laws.
Councilor Sean Allen asked if anyone was selling cannabis yet in Northfield.
"My gut tells me this is not a problem yet," he said.
Councilor George Zuccolotto asked if there was any thought to taxing the substance. Attorney Hood said the city did not have the authority to tax the product but could impose other licensing fees.
Councilor Jami Reister said she was in full support of an ordinance to protect Northfield's children.
Mayor Rhonda Pownell said the next steps would be to assess the feedback from the substance abuse group and then return to the topic at the council's Aug. 23 meeting.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.