Delta-9 THC gummies now sit on the shelves at Faribo Smoke Shop. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Following the state’s legalization of hemp-derived THC edibles, some businesses in the area are putting the cannabinoid substance on their shelves. With THC gummies now in high demand and entering the local market, the Northfield City Council debated whether or not to impose additional regulations on sellers.

