A ban upon the controversial practice of conversion therapy that has warranted a lot of discussion at recent City Council meetings was approved during a first reading ordinance vote last week.
Northfield councilors and the mayor agreed the practice of therapeutic measures for minors and vulnerable adults should be banned, but disagreed whether city government was the appropriate level with which to make the legislation.
City Administrator Ben Martig said the major disagreement at hand was if the city of Northfield was the right place for legislating such a therapeutic ban.
At the meeting, the City Council passed the first reading of the ordinance in a 6-1 voice vote. Mayor Rhonda Pownell was the only dissenting vote.
Pownell said she believes that the state or county would be more appropriate government bodies to administer the ban, since those agencies already tend to administer mental health issues at the county level.
“Maybe the state of Minnesota will be taking this on,” said Pownell. “It’s been at the Legislature for a couple of sessions and hasn’t been able to move on, but ultimately everybody agreed that ideally this would be action taken at the state level.”
Councilor Brad Ness said he also believes that the ban should be put into effect at the county or state level, but he would still support the measure.
Councilor Jami Reister said similar bans to prohibit this controversial form of treatment for those who identify as gay that seeks to turn them away from homosexuality have been banned by 21 mental health organizations.
“This is not therapy,” said Reister. “This is abuse.”
Critics of the practice maintain that it can be harmful, particularly when used with children, and even cause lifelong mental health issues. Members of Northfield’s Human Rights Commission have been working on the idea for an ordinance banning the practice here for the last two years.
“We are not overstepping our role,” Reister said. “This is exactly our role. The name is a misnomer. This is not therapy, this is abuse. The city is stopping abuse of our kids and saying, ‘We will protect our LGBTQ+ and non-gender conforming citizens.’”
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has issued an executive order instructing the Minnesota Departments of Health and Commerce to take civil action against insurance companies that cover conversion therapy under unfair business practice rules. Around 20 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and 100 municipalities across the country have instituted a conversion therapy ban.
The second reading will come before the council at its next regular meeting on July 12.
Next on the agenda was a review and discussion of administrative fines related to the prohibition of conversion therapy for minors and vulnerable adults. Claudia Garcia, a Spanish translator for the city of Northfield, reported what fines peer cities, such as Red Wing, Winona and Bloomington, bestow on conversion therapy ban perpetrators.
Councilor Suzie Nakasian, in her last meeting before stepping down, said the fees should be raised, in order to sting the offender.
Councilor Jessica Peterson White said the fees should ensure offenders feel a significant financial deterrent.
Councilor Ness said, “The fine should be consistent with the level of offense.”
No decision was made on the fines at the meeting. The penalty will be further discussed along with the second reading of the ordinance July 12.