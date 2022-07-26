Surrounded by acres and acres of summer green cornfields, the Peterson family farm played host Monday to a United States House Agriculture Committee Farm Bill listening session.

farmbill2.JPG

Before Rep. Cheri Bustos and Rep. Angie Craig kicked off the listening session Monday, the two agriculture committee members showed each other photos of their respective grandchildren. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
farmbill4.JPG

The Brian, Bruce and Chris Peterson Farm was the location for the House Agricultural Committee’s listening session concerning the 2023 Farm Bill. The Peterson family farm is located east of Northfield. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
farmbill3.JPG

Monday morning’s listening session was the latest installment in a series entitled “A 2022 Review of the Farm Bill: Perspectives from the Field.” (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
farmbill6.JPG

A large crowd of Minnesota agricultural stakeholders attended the Midwest’s first listening session Monday morning. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
farmbill7.JPG

Local family farmers, producers and other agricultural stakeholders crowded into the spacious barn at the Peterson family farm Monday morning for a listening session sponsored by the U.S. House of Representatives Agriculture Committee. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
farmbill5.JPG

Host farm owner Bruce Pederson was the lead speaker at Monday’s listening session about the 2023 Farm Bill. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

