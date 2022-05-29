Victoria Owusu, Camille Schetnan, Elizabeth Meehan, Carter Lefkowitz, Nadia Kuxhausen Ralph, Anna Nesseth, Saxon Egge, Zoe Frank, Amelia Monroe, Carson Blaisdell and Sydney Graff received the Lucille Duesterhoeft Memorial Scholarship. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Kaed Rauk received the Cannon River Sportsmen Club Bill Mosca Memorial Scholarship and Brekken Modory received the Cannon River Sportsmen Club John Metzke Memorial Scholarship. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Shelby Svien, Christopher Rosas Bermudez. Lillian Neily, Zoe Frank, Saxon Egge, Isabella Lee and Aila Hakala received the Friends and Foundation of the Northfield Public Library Scholarship. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Ada Gabert Nicholson received that "This Life Rocks" scholarship from Jana Hirsch. This scholarship honors Rick Hirsch and Alisa Leonard. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Amira Haileab received multiple awards on May 11. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Amira Haileab received the Community Resource Bank Community Service Scholarship from Jim Lee. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Anna Scheglowski received the Delta Kappa Gamma Scholarship. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Joseph Auge and Samantha Ims received scholarships from the Northfield Knights of Columbus presented by Gary Graff. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Ava Becken received that Kluver Family Scholarship from a Kluver family representative. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Auden Cole received the Tri-Lakes Sportsmen's Club scholarship from Greg Duban. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Claudia Gonzalez George presented the Cinco de Mayo Scholarship to Christopher Rosas Bermudez and Galilea Melendez. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Amelia Brandt received the Sheldahl Flexible Technologies, Inc. Scholarship. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Jane Gambucci and Kevin Larson presented the VFW Post #4393 Patriotic Scholarship to David Rhoades, Lindsey Canedy, Lydia Buckmeier and Anna Scheglowski. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Lindsey Canedy received the Northfield Lions Club Scholarship. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Cassie Meyer received the Melissa Blaisdell-Storlie Memorial Scholarship from Quinn Storlie. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Collin Graff and Sylvi Hanson received the James Wakefield Dickson Memorial Scholarship. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Dekiyia Johnson received the Nancy Pillsbury Memorial Torch Scholarship. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Ella Pribyl, Lindsey Canedy, Peyton Sullivan, Kaelyn Hoernke and Grace Dickerson received the Northfield Hospital Auxillary Scholarship. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Grace Dickerson and Ainsley Nutt received the Pat Lamb and Ele Hansen Memorial Scholarship. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Dylan Nuebel received the Northfield Chamber of Commerce Scholarship from Jane Bartho. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Evelyn Jordan received the PEO Recognition Scholarship from Jan Stevens. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Emma Groth and Connor Berndt received the Dennison Lions Club Scholarship. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Amira Haileab received the Northfield Rotary Club Scholarship from Carl Caskey and Vicki Dilley. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Seth Hansen and Brekken Modory received the Northfield Education Association Scholarship from Kevin Dahle. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Joseph Auge received the Nancy Pillsbury Memorial Business Scholarship. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Tate Journell, Nate Stevens, Maggie Malecha and Clara Lippert received the Outstanding Athletes 2022 Award. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Kaed Rauk received the Cannon River Sportsmen Club, John Metzke & Bill Mosca Memorial Scholarship. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Daniel Kamen and Paige Koch received the Cardinal Glass Industries Scholarship presented by Jerry Steinberg. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Peter Hillmann and Maryam Keita received the American Legion Academic Scholarship. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Clara Lippert received the Northfield High School Alumni Scholarship. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Lucia Poole received the Dakota Electric Scholarship presented by Clay Van De Bogart. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Margaret Malecha received the NPCL Mutual Insurance Company Scholarship. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
May (Mali) McDowell received the Northfield High School Visual Arts Department Purchase Award presented by Katherine Norrie. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Galilea Melendez received the Schieck Orthodontics Dental Assistant Scholarship presented by Farrah Kokfavy. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Nate Stevens received the Tom Blaisdell Memorial Scholarship. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Lillian Neily received the Friends and Foundation of the Northfield Public Library Scholarship presented by Debbie Navarro. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Rylee Nelson, Jake Messner and Emma Groth received the Waterford Warriors Snowmobile Club Scholarship presented by Dawn Conrad. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Cassie Meyer and Reid Peterson received the Wild Ones: Northfield Prairie Partners Chapter Scholarship presented by Barb Bolan. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Mary Rizzo (Art) and Jeanette Pelletier (Music) received the Matthew Holmquist Arts Memorial Scholarship, presented by Emiko Soltis and Andrew Holmquist. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Mary Rizzo received the Matthew Holmquist Arts Memorial Scholarship. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Rylee Nelson received the Darrin Erickson Memorial Scholarship presented by Dean Erickson. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Seth Hansen received the David Rogers Memorial Scholarship presented by Bubba Sullivan and Brent Yule. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Seth Hansen received the Arlene Kluver Memorial Scholarship. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Simon McDonald received the Stratmoen Family Scholarship Award presented by Noel and Lois Stratmoen. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Paige Steenblock received the Skip Boyum Memorial Scholarship. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Julia Tassava and Trevor Dell received the Northfield Area Family YMCA Scholarship presented by Patrick O'Neill. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Jesus Murillo received the "Step Up" Scholarship Award. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Averan Watkins and Veronica Torres Bermudez received the Apple Autos Scholarship presented by Jon Schrader. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
On May 11, Northfield High School seniors, parents and community members crowded into the high school auditorium to celebrate the accomplishments of students who excelled athletically and academically during their final year as Raiders.
Principal Joel Leer handed out scholarship awards along with assistant principals Rico Bohren and Nancy Veverka.
"The community scholarships are tangible evidence of how generous and supportive the people and organizations of Northfield are to our schools," said Leer. "The students who receive these scholarships can literally have their pathway to college altered by this kindness, and that's a pretty powerful thing that our community undertakes every year."
Students received National Merit Commendations, Academic Letters and Certificates, Athletic and Activity Awards first, before the Community Scholarships were awarded.
"This ceremony is always a great way to end the year and honor those student athletes who have achieved so much in their careers, not only in competition but in the classroom as well," said Joel Olson, Northfield High School activities director. "We are proud of them and look forward to great things that our students will do in the future. I would be remiss if I did not say that we are also thankful for our coaches who dedicate their time to helping all of our athletes. Our kids succeed not only because of the work they put in, but also because of all the people who help them along the way."