On May 11, Northfield High School seniors, parents and community members crowded into the high school auditorium to celebrate the accomplishments of students who excelled athletically and academically during their final year as Raiders.

Principal Joel Leer handed out scholarship awards along with assistant principals Rico Bohren and Nancy Veverka.

"The community scholarships are tangible evidence of how generous and supportive the people and organizations of Northfield are to our schools," said Leer. "The students who receive these scholarships can literally have their pathway to college altered by this kindness, and that's a pretty powerful thing that our community undertakes every year."

Students received National Merit Commendations, Academic Letters and Certificates, Athletic and Activity Awards first, before the Community Scholarships were awarded.
"This ceremony is always a great way to end the year and honor those student athletes who have achieved so much in their careers, not only in competition but in the classroom as well," said Joel Olson, Northfield High School activities director. "We are proud of them and look forward to great things that our students will do in the future. I would be remiss if I did not say that we are also thankful for our coaches who dedicate their time to helping all of our athletes. Our kids succeed not only because of the work they put in, but also because of all the people who help them along the way."
 

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

