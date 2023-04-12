When Jim and Kay Koch spin around the dance floor, they are usually dancing a waltz, the cha-cha, a foxtrot, lindy, swing or jitterbug.

IMG_0646.JPG

Anne von Bibra, assistant professor of dance at St. Olaf College, leads the community dance class in learning the hand movements of the popular Israeli circle dance, Zemer Atik.
IMG_0649.JPG

St. Olaf College students join hands with FiftyNorth community members during the first of three classes as part of the free community dance class Thursday afternoon.
IMG_0626.JPG

The class performs movements from the English line dance, Haste to the Wedding.
IMG_0644.JPG

Slow, slow, quick, quick, slow were the stepping instructions for the Israeli circle dance which adds in hand clapping and stomping.
IMG_0637.JPG

Kay and Jim Koch dance with St. Olaf students in Thursday afternoon’s community dance class. (Pamela Thompson photos/southernminn.com)

{span}Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Did You Know?

On Friday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., St. Olaf College's Veselicia International Dance Ensemble will perform dances from around the world. The performance is free.

Load comments