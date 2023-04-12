When Jim and Kay Koch spin around the dance floor, they are usually dancing a waltz, the cha-cha, a foxtrot, lindy, swing or jitterbug.
Last Thursday afternoon, the Kochs were part of a Community Dance class focused on learning dances drawn from an international array of different cultural traditions. The three free classes in the April series were taught in Wagner Bundgaard Studio One, a spacious dance performance space facing east on the second floor of the Center for Art and Dance on campus.
The class, conceived as a collaboration between FiftyNorth and St. Olaf College, offers college students and Northfield seniors the opportunity to learn different types of social and communal dances in a relaxed setting.
Anne von Bibra, St. Olaf assistant professor of dance, said this was the first time such a collaboration between the two organizations had been forged. “I think the students enjoyed the interaction with the community members,” said von Bibra. “I think we’ve lost a lot of intergenerational interactions after Covid. I was happy the students were engaging in conversations between dances.”
von Bibra said she intentionally selected international dances such as the Champs d’Elysee, a popular line dance and Zemer Atk, an Israeli circle dance, to give class members a chance to learn a typical community folk dance from other nations.
She said all the dances had modifications in the movements so that everyone could participate. “We have adapted some steps such as the grapevine for easier mobility,” she said. “I tried to stay away from jumpy, hoppy walking dances like those we did as a trial run on St. Patrick’s Day with the student body.”
vonBibra said that dancing provides physical exercise as well as mental exercise and is a healthy, stimulating and fun way to keep moving while aging. She said one text her students read to prepare for the experience was from a book called “Age and Dancing: Older People and Community Dance Practice” by Diane Amans.
“I’m glad to have this opportunity that people of all ages seem to enjoy,” she said. “We need to have more dancing in a social content, with a lot of different dance and cultural styles.”
Freshman history major Eliza Putman from St. Cloud said she enjoyed the collective dance experience. “I love to talk to new people,” she said. “Dancing together as a community all in one place is fun.”
Other dances included the Kendime from Turkey, Haste to the Wedding from England and Kortonic from Hungary/Slovakia. In the 1980s, von Bibra founded an international dance ensemble at St. Olaf called Veselica, which translates to celebration in Serbo-Croatian. Since its origins, the ensemble has performed dances from more than 30 countries.
Kathryn Sprandel said she enjoyed being able to rotate around with the other college students to teach the class some new dance moves. “It was a good experience working with different ages,” she said.
“That was a good workout,” said Kay Koch. “I think dancing is good for the aging brain, too.”
“It was fun interacting with the students,” said Jim Koch. “I love their enthusiasm, even when we were making mistakes.”
Craig Swenson, FiftyNorth assistant director and fitness coordinator said he met with the St. Olaf students prior to the start of the three session class to explain that not all seniors look, act or move alike.
“I didn’t want the students to judge our members by their age,” said Swenson. “I told them we have a 105-year old man who walks just fine, as well as a 40-year old with mobility issues. I wanted them to know our members have a wide range of motion.”
Swenson said he thinks this intergenerational class spotlights exactly a key message about aging: keep moving. “It’s extremely essential to the brain, body, balance and coordination that we keep physically active, and dancing is an excellent way to keep our joints healthy, get a cardio workout and be social.”
With 60-plus fitness classes offered at FiftyNorth, Swenson said he hopes to continue to collaborate with St. Olaf. “Besides, we love their dance studio.”