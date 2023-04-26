GSB Renovations 1.jpg

The Rice County Board of Commissioners voted for the government building and courthouse’s renovations on Tuesday morning. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
GSB Renovations 2.jpg

Rice County Parks and Facilities Director Matt Verdick presents to the Rice County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday morning. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Tuesday morning’s Rice County Board of Commissioner’s meeting was the culmination of several work sessions regarding renovations to several areas of the Government Services Building.

GSB Renovations 7.jpg

Courtroom five currently “doesn’t look like a courtroom,” according to Rice County Parks and Facilities Director Matt Verdick. The furniture from the other courtroom will be moved here. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
GSB Renovations 4.jpg

Courtroom five in the Rice County Government Services Building will soon become an office for the county’s new guardianship services department. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Gallery Rail to Witness.png

The future of courtroom four at the Rice County Courthouse is represented by this 3D rendering. (Graphic courtesy of Rice County Parks and Facilities Director Matthew Verdick)
GSB Renovations 3.jpg

To be COVID compliant, the jury was in this large box in the courtroom that will soon become the office of the guardianship services staff. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
GSB Renovations 6.jpg

Rice County election officials said this storage room is overflowing during election season. The renovations will create more space for elections storage.(Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
GSB Renovations 5.jpg

The office for passports is too small to meet its demand. Rice County Parks and Facilities Director Matt Verdick said that families have to wait in the hallway. The renovations will include an expanded office. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments