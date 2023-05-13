Big Woods State Park

Andy Wendt, interpretive naturalist at Big Woods State Park, led a prairie walk sponsored by Clean River Partners at Valley Grove Prairie and Prairie Creek Woods Scientific Natural Area near Nerstrand. (Photo courtesy of Clean River Partners)

As Minnesotans, one of our most valued, culturally important resources is our natural public lands. Whether you enjoy strolling along an urban floodplain forest or turkey hunting at a favorite wildlife management area (WMA), people across the state find diverse ways to cherish these spaces.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments