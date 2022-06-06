spotlight Class of 2022 seniors graduate Saturday from Randolph High School By PAMELA THOMPSON pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com Pamela Thompson Author email Jun 6, 2022 Jun 6, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Randolph seniors graduated with a commencement Saturday, June 4. (Photos courtesy of Jennifer Bennerotte) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Randolph High School Northfield School District Class Of 2022 Pamela Thompson Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Jaelyn Sexton Windy Willow farm debuts Northfield's first agritourism experience in June Greenvale Park 5th graders sell handmade items to support Ukraine Katelyn E. Balster Pride in the Park returns for second year in Central Park Upcoming Events Jun 8 Rice SWCD June Board of Supervisors Meeting Wed, Jun 8, 2022 Jun 8 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, Jun 8, 2022 Jun 9 Northfield Rotary Club Thu, Jun 9, 2022 Jun 10 Unity on Division Fri, Jun 10, 2022 Jun 11 Stepsister of Northfield AA Sat, Jun 11, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web ‘General Hospital’: Cassandra James on Bringing Trans Representation to Daytime (VIDEO) Phil Mickelson on U.S. Open: 'I'll be there' Sandra Oh & Awkwafina Hulu Original Sister Comedy Begins Production All the Shows Being Held for the Midseason